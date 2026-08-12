Optica Publishing Group Announces Kartik Srinivasan as New Editor-in-Chief of Optica Quantum

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optica Publishing Group is pleased to announce that Kartik Srinivasan has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of Optica Quantum.

Srinivasan is a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Fellow and Fellow of the NIST/University of Maryland Joint Quantum Institute, where he also serves as Co-Director and as an Adjunct Professor of Physics. He is widely recognized for research on integrated quantum photonics, nonlinear nanophotonics, and photonic crystals, with applications in quantum communications, sensing, and metrology. He has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and is a Fellow of Optica, in addition to receiving numerous honors, including the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) and the NIST Samuel Wesley Stratton Award. Srinivasan has been engaged with Optica Quantum as a Deputy Editor since its inception in 2023.

He brings extensive expertise in quantum photonics and a distinguished record of scientific leadership to the position, following the Founding Editor-in-Chief, Michael G. Raymer. When asked about his new role, Srinivasan stated: “I firmly believe it is important to support Society-led publications such as Optica Quantum. It has been a privilege to help develop this Journal from the beginning and I am proud of the success it has achieved so far. I am honored to continue working with an exceptional editorial board and support team to serve our community.”

Commenting on this appointment, Alison Taylor, Chief Publishing Officer at Optica said: “The success of our journals depends on community engagement and trust. We are sincerely grateful to Optica Quantum’s Founding Editor, Michael G. Raymer, for his leadership and vision, which have shaped the quality and reputation of the Journal. I am confident Prof. Srinivasan will ensure Optica Quantum remains a premier publishing resource for the photonic quantum science and technology community and I am delighted to welcome him as incoming Editor-in-Chief.”

About Optica Publishing Group

Optica Publishing Group is a division of the society Optica, Advancing Optics and Photonics Worldwide. It publishes the largest collection of peer-reviewed content in optics and photonics, including 19 prestigious journals, the society’s flagship member magazine, and papers and videos from over 1,200 conferences. With over 520,000 journal articles, conference papers and videos to search, discover and access, Optica Publishing Group represents the full range of research in the field from around the globe. Find more information at opg.optica.org/

About Optica

Optica, Advancing Optics and Photonics Worldwide, is the Society dedicated to promoting the generation, application, archiving and dissemination of knowledge in the field. Founded in 1916, it is the leading organization for scientists, engineers, business professionals, students and others interested in the science of light. Optica’s renowned publications, meetings, online resources and in-person activities fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate scientific, technical and educational achievement. Discover more at: Optica.org.

Media Contacts:

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