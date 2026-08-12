Owl Cyber Defense® Launches XD Air 6™: Portable Kiosk Catches Zero-Day Threats Signature-Based Tools Miss

Columbia, MD, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense®, a global market leader in hardware-enforced cross domain and data diode network security solutions, today announced the launch of XD Air™ 6, an all-in-one portable kiosk built to inspect and sanitize files transported via portable media and stop threats that conventional antivirus cannot catch. XD Air 6 evaluates an extensive number of file types and media using a known-good approach to catch zero-day exploits and targeted attacks before they ever reach a network, giving security teams confidence in every file that crosses the boundary.



"XD Air 6 answers a simple question: how do you know a file is safe before it ever gets inside," said Tim Fahl, CTO of Owl Cyber Defense. "Most security tools only catch what they've already seen before. XD Air 6 is purpose-built to take a different approach, checking each file meets our expectations, so zero-day exploits and targeted attacks get caught before they ever reach a sensitive environment. For the defense and high-assurance mission we support, that's the difference between hoping a file is safe and knowing it is."



XD Air has already proven itself across an extensive range of government and critical infrastructure applications worldwide; XD Air 6 builds on that trusted foundation with a new generation of file inspection and sanitization capabilities. It pairs multiple antivirus scanners with dual Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) engines, powered by industry-leading providers including Glasswall and PuriFile®. Each engine is individually licensable, so organizations can match protection to their own mission needs and budget. XD Air 6 runs on a hardened operating system and is powered by Panasonic's rugged Toughbook 40, bringing full protection to secure facilities, forward operating locations, and tactical environments without asking teams to sacrifice reliability for portability. Together, these capabilities give security teams a single, repeatable checkpoint that keeps malicious and mobile content out of the world's most sensitive networks, without slowing operators down or adding new training burden.



To learn more about XD Air 6, reach out to our team today at owlcyberdefense.com/contact-us/.



About Owl Cyber Defense

Owl Cyber Defense®, LLC, headquartered in Columbia, MD, leads the industry in data diode and cross-domain network cybersecurity solutions for faster, safer and smarter decision making. We create solutions tailored for high-risk sectors including the military, government and critical infrastructure. Our advanced technologies enable secure, near-instantaneous collaboration, bridging network barriers to protect critical missions. With a focus on scalability and interoperability, Owl ensures that organizations can maintain secure, reliable, and compliant communication channels against evolving cyber threats.