HR Tech Breakthrough Awards Recognize the World's Most Innovative Human Resources and Workforce Technology Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global HR technology innovation and leadership, today announced the winners of its inaugural HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in human resources and workforce technology solutions across the globe.

The 2026 HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program is produced by Tech Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization that has conducted more than a decade of research and recognition programs honoring innovation and leadership across AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, edtech and other highly competitive technology sectors.

The HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global human resources and workforce technology industry. From talent acquisition and employee experience to workforce analytics, AI and automation, payroll, performance management and beyond, the inaugural HR Tech Breakthrough Awards honor breakthrough solutions across the full HR technology spectrum.

Across the HR technology landscape, 2026 has brought a defining shift toward agentic AI and intelligent automation that can streamline talent acquisition, personalize employee experiences and optimize workforce planning with minimal manual intervention. Organizations are increasingly investing in platforms that unify core HR, payroll, benefits and compliance into cohesive ecosystems, while advances in workforce analytics and AI powered decision making are enabling HR leaders to move from reactive administration to proactive, data driven strategy. At the same time, the continued evolution of remote and hybrid work technology, employee wellness platforms and internal mobility solutions reflect a broader transformation in how organizations attract, develop and retain talent in an increasingly competitive and distributed workplace.

"The human resources technology ecosystem is experiencing a period of remarkable innovation, with new categories and capabilities emerging to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving workforce," said Scott Johansson, Managing Director at HR Tech Breakthrough. "From agentic AI platforms that are redefining talent acquisition to employee experience solutions that are reshaping how organizations engage and retain their people, this year's HR Tech Breakthrough Award winners represent the most significant advances in HR technology today. We are proud to launch this inaugural program and recognize these outstanding companies and solutions for their breakthrough contributions to the industry."

2026 HR Tech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Core HR and HRIS Technology

Core HR Platform of the Year: BambooHR

Core HR Innovation Award: Novaworks

Core HR Company of the Year: Rippling

Human Capital Management (HCM)

HCM Innovation Award: ADP, ADP Assist™

HCM Company of the Year: SAP SuccessFactors

Payroll and Compensation Technology

Payroll Innovation Award: Paychex

Global Payroll Solution of the Year: Deputy

Benefits Administration Technology

Benefits Administration Solution of the Year: 401GO

Benefits Platform of the Year: Alight Solutions, Alight Worklife®

Benefits Innovation Award: Clasp

Talent Acquisition and Recruiting Technology

Talent Acquisition Solution of the Year: ICIMS, ICIMS High Volume Hiring

Recruiting Platform of the Year: Symphony Talent, SFX Solution Suite

Recruiting Innovation Award: Beamery

Talent Acquisition Company of the Year: Juicebox

Talent Acquisition Innovation Award: Greenhouse Software, MyGreenhouse

Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS)

ATS Solution of the Year: Elevatus

ATS Company of the Year: Workable

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Learning Management Solution of the Year: 360Learning

Learning Technology Company of the Year: Skillsoft

Performance Management Technology

Performance Management Solution of the Year: Grace Hill, PerformanceHQ

Performance Platform of the Year: Betterworks

Employee Engagement Technology

Employee Engagement Solution of the Year: Unily

Engagement Innovation Award: Workhuman

Employee Engagement Company of the Year: Bonfyre

Employee Experience (EX) Technology

Employee Experience Solution of the Year: WorkTango

EX Platform of the Year: Simpplr

EX Innovation Award: Oyster

Workforce Analytics and HR Analytics

Workforce Analytics Solution of the Year: Benny Button

HR Analytics Innovation Award: ADP, ADP DataCloud

AI and Automation in HR

AI-Powered HR Solution of the Year: G-P, G-P Gia™

AI HR Platform of the Year: ADP, ADP Assist™

HR AI Innovation Award: Sana from Workday

Agentic AI HR Solution of the Year: Eightfold AI, Eightfold AI Interviewer and AI Interview Companion

Workforce Planning and Scheduling

Workforce Planning Solution of the Year: Legion Technologies, Legion Labor Planning

Workforce Planning Innovation Award: Deltek

Time, Attendance and Leave Management

Time Management Platform of the Year: Harvest

Workforce Time Technology Company of the Year: Workforce

Compliance, Risk and HR Governance

HR Compliance Solution of the Year: DCI Consulting Group, FedAssure

HR Compliance Innovation Award: AbsenceSoft

HR Compliance Technology Company of the Year: Trusaic

Compliance, Risk and HR Governance Solution of the Year: Papaya Global

Employee Wellness and Mental Health Technology

Employee Wellness Solution of the Year: Twello

Wellness Innovation Award: Fringe

Remote and Hybrid Work Technology

Remote Work Technology Company of the Year: Remote

Distributed Workforce Management Solution of the Year: UKG

Internal Mobility and Career Development

Career Development Solution of the Year: Fuel50

Career Development Innovation Award: LHH, LHH Career Studio

Employee Communications and Collaboration

Employee Communications Solution of the Year: Interact

Communications Innovation Award: Asana

SMB HR Tech

SMB HR Platform of the Year: Keka

SMB HR Innovation Award: Gusto

Industry Leadership

HR Tech Startup of the Year: Factorial

Overall HR Technology Solution of the Year: Cornerstone OnDemand, Cornerstone Workforce AI™

Overall HR Technology Company of the Year: Deel

About HR Tech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the top companies, technologies and products in today's global human resources and workforce technology market. The annual program provides a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the most innovative solutions transforming how organizations attract, engage, develop and retain talent in an increasingly digital and data driven workplace. For more information, visit HRTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.