Crowd Street Announces Access to Professionally Managed Private Markets Fund From Neuberger

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform providing self-directed investors with access to private market investment opportunities, today announced the launch of Neuberger Private Markets Access Fund on its platform.

This latest addition marks seven funds now officially available on Crowd Street’s platform, and helps to provide new private market fund opportunities to Crowd Street members across alternative asset classes. Crowd Street’s current menu of fund opportunities encompass private credit, multi-asset, real estate and venture capital, with additional alternative asset classes to be potentially added in the future. Combined with the launch of three StepStone funds and two Nuveen strategies, Crowd Street is providing members with more choice and flexibility in private market investment opportunities.

“For eligible clients exploring the private markets for the first time, we know that education and the opportunity to independently review materials are important parts of the investment process,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “The Neuberger Private Markets Access Fund provides direct access to Neuberger’s dedicated private markets strategy, while our platform provides the fund information and resources to empower qualified clients to consider the fund’s risks, fees, expenses, liquidity limitations, and eligibility requirements when making investment decisions.”

With decades of investing experience, and more than $613B assets under management ,1 as well as $7B in employee investments alongside clients,2 Neuberger aims to serve client investment needs through its platform and service model. This new offering from Neuberger supports Crowd Street’s efforts to expand the range of private market investment opportunities available on its platform, giving eligible members greater access to additional private market strategies with established industry partners.

“Neuberger’s Private Markets Access Fund draws on our team’s global platform, long-standing relationships, and deep experience to provide access to differentiated deal flow and deliver a portfolio of high-quality private equity investments,” said Maura Reilly Kennedy, Managing Director, Neuberger. “We are grateful to the Crowd Street team for the chance to extend this offering to a broader set of eligible investors.”

Crowd Street’s platform provides a single point of access for individual investors to directly participate in Neuberger’s professionally managed funds, subject to applicable eligibility requirements and offering terms.

Neuberger Private Markets Access Fund (Neuberger Access Fund)

Neuberger Private Markets Access Fund is a 1940 Act registered evergreen fund that seeks to provide direct exposure to high-quality, growing private companies. Neuberger invests alongside experienced private equity sponsors in their core areas of experience, with a focus on resilient sectors, while seeking to deploy capital efficiently, and manage portfolio risk, subject to the risks described in the Fund’s offering documents.

Neuberger is a global asset manager whose $165bn private market platform, including approximately $46bn in co-investments and $28bn in secondaries, as of March 31, 2026, is focused on private market investment strategies across primary, secondary, and direct investment solutions. The firm partners with GPs across the capital structure to source and evaluate private market opportunities.

While access to the private market industry expands, Crowd Street remains committed to providing eligible, self-directed investors with the information and access they need to make informed investment decisions on their own terms. To support this need, Crowd Street has introduced a new Education Center to help investors learn about private markets, launched financial literacy initiatives in New York and Pittsburgh , and hosted a dedicated educational series with investment consultant Callan .

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work and some key considerations for self-directed investors. These materials are for general informational purposes only and are not investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security.

As a reminder, private market investments are speculative, involve significant risk, including possible loss of principal, may be illiquid, and are available only to investors who meet applicable eligibility requirements. Crowd Street does not provide investment advice or make recommendations about any investment.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

1 Source: Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All information is as of June 30, 2026.

2 Source: Neuberger Berman Group LLC. As of December 31, 2025.

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street provides eligible investors with access to private market investment opportunities, along with tools, research, and educational resources designed to help investors explore these opportunities. The platform offers a marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically primarily been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these available opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.



Private market investments involve significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Crowd Street does not provide investment advice. All investment decisions are made solely by the investor.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. It is not investment advice, a recommendation, or a statement about the suitability of any investment for any person. Any offering is made only pursuant to the applicable offering documents, which should be reviewed carefully, including the discussion of risks, fees, expenses, and investment limitations. Private market investments are speculative, involve risk, including possible loss of principal, and may be illiquid. Availability of any investment opportunity is subject to investor eligibility requirements and applicable law. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and fees and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 212-476-5373 or by emailing NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before making an investment.

About Neuberger Private Markets

Neuberger Private Markets is a division of Neuberger and has been an active and successful private markets investor since 1987. Neuberger Private Markets invests across strategies, asset classes, and geographies for a large number of sophisticated and renowned institutions and individuals globally. As of March 31, 2026, Neuberger Private Markets manages over $165 billion of investor commitments across primaries, co-investments, secondaries, private credit, and specialty strategies. Neuberger Private Markets has an experienced and diverse team of over 500 professionals with a global presence in 11 countries globally.

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