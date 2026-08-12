Yuno Raises $45 Million Series B to Scale the AI-Native Operating System of Global Payments and Financial Services

The round, led by Global PayTech Ventures, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, QuantumLight Capital, Monashees, Kaszek, Rasmal Ventures, GrowthX Capital, and Further Ventures, is funding Yuno's path to profitability.

The raise answers growing customer demand and funds continued product expansion, from agentic commerce to accelerating momentum in the banking sector.

The Colombia-founded company is on a trajectory to process $100 billion in annual transaction volume within the next 12 months, serving customers including McDonald's, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, inDrive, and Rappi.





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuno , AI-native operating system of global payments and financial services, powering the financial infrastructure of enterprise merchants, banks, and wallets, today announced a $45 million Series B round led by Global PayTech Ventures, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, QuantumLight Capital, the AI-driven venture firm founded by Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky, Monashees, Kaszek, and Endeavor Catalyst, among others. Strategic regional investors Rasmal Ventures, Qatar's first investment firm backed by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), bridging Gulf capital with global innovation, Further Ventures, the sovereign-backed investment firm based in Abu Dhabi, and GrowthX Capital, backed by tech investor and entrepreneur Hamad Al-Hajri, also participated in the round. The capital will be used to accelerate Yuno's path to profitability and cement its position as the category leader in global financial infrastructure.

The funding will be directed toward research and development, next-generation payments technology, and the continued expansion of Yuno's global infrastructure, serving as the payments backbone of enterprise companies across the world. Over the past year, Yuno recovered more than $5 billion in otherwise-failed transaction volume for merchants on its network, lifted authorization rates by ~5 percent, and saved customers more than $500 million in processing costs. In the same period, the company added 150 new integrations and deepened local coverage across every continent.



Agnostic by design, Yuno connects businesses through a single API to over 1,000 payment methods and more than 460 integrations across 190+ countries, with intelligent routing, one-click checkout, and AI-powered fraud detection built in. In practice, that means a business can switch on a new market in a matter of days. Few industries test that promise like gaming. Take one of the world's largest gaming publishers: when a new title launches, players arrive from dozens of countries in the same hour and pay with their preferred local method: wallets in Southeast Asia, vouchers in Latin America, carrier billing in the Middle East. Yuno accepts all of it through one integration, so each launch day runs smoothly and every dollar is captured. For global enterprises, the network consolidates every market into a single integration, layering fraud prevention, KYC/KYB, and real-time optimization, so acceptance improves and routing gets faster with every transaction.

The company, founded in Colombia in 2022, increasingly partners with banks and payment providers that white-label its technology, including dLocal, the NASDAQ-listed cross-border payments platform, and Prosa, Mexico's largest payments processing network, letting a single contract serve an entire market. Product expansion is poised to be a core use of this funding: customers are asking Yuno to cover more of their stack, and the company is responding by extending the platform to in-person payments, deepening its agentic commerce capabilities, and scaling its presence in the United States.

"Most companies raise a Series B to buy growth. We're raising ours to meet our customers’ growth, and extend our lead, with a clear line to profitability in the year ahead," said Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-Founder and CEO of Yuno. "AI has changed the economics of building this company. We grow faster and operate leaner than the generation of infrastructure players before us. Being local everywhere is the hardest problem in payments, and anyone starting on it today is at least two years behind. With this round we intend to consolidate that leadership on a truly global scale, with real financial discipline."

The round's regional investors underscore Yuno's momentum across the Middle East. The financing follows Yuno Payments Arabia's Payment Technical Service Provider certification from the Saudi Central Bank in April 2026, a partnership with Tap Payments that opened local rails including Mada, KNET, and NAPS across all six Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a buy-now-pay-later partnership with Tabby , which serves more than 25 million shoppers across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. ACI Worldwide ranks the Middle East as the world's fastest-growing real-time payments market. With Rasmal, Further, and Hamad Al-Hajri's GrowthX Capital, the region is now invested in Yuno's expansion into it.



"The hardest problem in payments is being genuinely local everywhere, and Yuno has solved it at global scale, which is exactly why it resonates in our region," said Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Partner at Rasmal Ventures. "The Gulf is now one of the fastest-growing payments markets in the world, and its future runs along the region's new trade corridors, the same wallets, rails, and shoppers Yuno already connects. We invested because Juan Pablo and his team are building the infrastructure those corridors need, and because they pair that global ambition with real financial discipline. That combination is rare, and it's precisely what we back."

"Since joining Yuno’s board last fall, I’ve seen firsthand how Juan Pablo and his team are redefining payments infrastructure. Yuno combines global reach, local intelligence, and AI-driven execution to help customers increase global presence, authorization rates, reduce costs, and scale faster. I’m proud to support the team as it builds a leading global payments infrastructure company," said Javier Perez, Managing Partner of Global PayTech Ventures and board member of Yuno.

About Yuno

Yuno is the AI-native operating system of global payments and financial services, powering the financial infrastructure of enterprise merchants, banks, and wallets. Through one API, Yuno connects them to payins, payouts, fraud prevention, KYC/KYB, and stablecoins at global scale, so they can operate everywhere through a single integration.

Agnostic by design, Yuno offers connectivity to 1,000+ payment methods and 460+ integrations in 190+ countries, optimizing acceptance rates, reducing costs, and strengthening security through specialized AI agents that learn from every transaction on the network. Global brands run their payments on Yuno, including McDonald's, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, inDrive, and Rappi. Banks, acquirers, PSPs, and wallets use Yuno to modernize their infrastructure without replacing core systems, and to prepare for the next generation of commerce, including agentic payments.

Learn more at www.y.uno .

Media Contact

Kate Gundry

yuno@pluckpr.com

617-797-5174

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e523b148-17c6-4f23-b74a-66fb40b7474a