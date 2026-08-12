Tyson 2.0 Partners with Reborn Roots and Expands East Coast Presence with Launch in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYSON 2.0, the premium cannabis brand founded by legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson, today announced its official expansion into Rhode Island. Adult-use consumers and medical patients across the Ocean State will have access to TYSON 2.0’s acclaimed lineup of high-potency flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and edibles.

Known for its commitment to purity, precision, and consistency, TYSON 2.0 has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in North America. The brand’s entry into Rhode Island marks another key milestone in its mission to bring exceptional cannabis products to consumers nationwide.

“I am excited to bring the TYSON 2.0 products to the state of Rhode Island" said Mike Tyson, co-founder of the brand. "This brand is a reflection of my personal journey with cannabis, and partnering with Reborn Roots allows us to ensure every consumer and patient gets the quality and intensity they deserve.”

“Having worked with the TYSON 2.0 brand in Mississippi, I’ve seen firsthand what this partnership can do for a market and the people who make up its community. Bringing that same quality and energy to Rhode Island as our exclusive licensee is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time — this is home turf for Reborn Roots, and we’re ready to show the Ocean State what TYSON 2.0 can do," said Brent Vanzile, Founder of Reborn Roots.”

In partnership with Reborn Roots, TYSON 2.0 will introduce several fan-favorite strains and product formats tailored to both seasoned connoisseurs and newcomers alike:

Premium Flower: High-potency, hand-selected strains including all the signature hits

High-potency, hand-selected strains including all the signature hits Pre-Rolls & Blunts: Perfectly rolled, infused, and ready-to-enjoy options engineered for convenience and consistency.

Perfectly rolled, infused, and ready-to-enjoy options engineered for convenience and consistency. Mike Bites & Edibles: The brand’s iconic ear-shaped rosin gummies and high-terpene edibles, crafted for precise dosing and flavor.

The brand’s iconic ear-shaped rosin gummies and high-terpene edibles, crafted for precise dosing and flavor. Vape Cartridges & All-In-One Disposables: Precision-formulated vape cartridges and sleek, ready-to-use disposable vape pens featuring hand-selected distillate and full-spectrum terpene profiles for smooth, heavy-hitting draws on the go.

TYSON 2.0 products will be available at select licensed dispensaries throughout Rhode Island, including RISE Dispensary (Warwick), Thomas C. Slater Compassion Center (Providence), Newport Cannabis Company (Portsmouth) and Sweetspot Dispensary (Exeter).



About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information, visit www.tyson20.com. Tyson 2.0-branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com.

About Reborn Roots LLC

Reborn Roots LLC was built on the belief that great cannabis starts from the ground up. Based in Warwick, Rhode Island, the company cultivates, extracts, and manufactures its entire product line in-house, from small-batch flower to live rosin vapes and edibles, giving it complete control over quality from seed to shelf. Now the Rhode Island partner for TYSON 2.0, Reborn Roots is proud to bring world-class brands and homegrown craftsmanship to dispensaries throughout the state.



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