Alacriti Ranked in Top 150 Financial Services Companies on the Inc. 5000 List

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-based payment technology and money movement solutions, announced its rank in the top 150 in the Financial Services category on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is a prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

The Inc. 5000 recognition comes on the heels of Alacriti's strategic growth investment led by Sageview Capital, with participation from BMO Capital Partners and Curql Fund. The investment is enabling Alacriti to expand its Orbipay platform across key areas, including AI-driven payments intelligence, fraud prevention, and digital money capabilities such as stablecoins and tokenized deposits, further strengthening its ability to deliver modern, unified, secure, and future-ready payment experiences for financial institutions and businesses.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is a significant milestone for Alacriti and a testament to the dedication of our employees, the confidence of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships,” said Manish Gurukula, Co-Founder and CEO of Alacriti. “While instant payments and digital experiences are transforming financial services, we remain committed to driving innovation that empowers our customers to grow and deliver exceptional money movement experiences. We're honored to be recognized alongside so many inspiring companies shaping the future of business."

Alacriti is experiencing increasing demand for its payments infrastructure solutions. As of the end of Q2 2026, the company serves 14% of the top 100 U.S. financial institutions and 25% of U.S. credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets. Through its Orbipay platform, Alacriti processes more than 96 million transactions annually, representing over $233 billion in payment value and approximately 6.5% of U.S. instant payments volume across the RTP® network and FedNow® Service.

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

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Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti’s innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.







