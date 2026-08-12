Construction Resources Expands Multi-Category Design Concept to Dallas

Dallas, TX, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Resources (CR), the Southeast’s leading multi-category design destination, is proud to announce its newest CR Design Center in Dallas, Texas, expected to open in 2027 at 150 Turtle Creek Boulevard within The International. This location marks a significant step in the company's expansion, following the recent launch of its Flagship CR Design Center | Westside Paper in Atlanta (Spring 2025) and the upcoming opening of the CR Design Center | Charleston (Fall 2026) in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

The International is a 160,000-square-foot neighborhood center owned by retail real estate investment firm Asana Partners and situated in the heart of the city's Design District – an upscale, eclectic enclave known for its high-end showrooms, art galleries, boutique retail, destination restaurants and luxury apartments. The site is strategically positioned just two miles from Uptown Dallas and offers easy access to Highland Park and University Park, making it well-suited to support the region's thriving real estate market, community of young professionals and the 400,000 annual visitors to the nearby Dallas Market Center.

At 48,000 square feet, CR Design Center | Dallas at The International will serve as an expansive design destination and inspiration hub, bringing together ten product categories under one roof – from appliances, cabinets, countertops, and decorative plumbing, to fireplaces, lighting, garage doors, outdoor living, shower doors & mirrors, and tile & flooring – as well as custom design and fabrication services. Construction Resources will collaborate once again with the Atlanta-based design firms ASD | SKY and The Collab on the overall design.

"Dallas is one of the nation’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving markets for residential building and construction. With our new CR Design Center, we are creating a world-class, multi-category destination at The International, tailored to the sophisticated needs of local designers, builders, remodelers and homeowners,” said Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources. “We look forward to becoming a cornerstone of the Dallas design community, offering vast inspiration and unparalleled resources to elevate any project."

“Bringing Construction Resources to The International is a huge win for the Dallas Design District and deepens the property’s standing as a premier location for luxury products and high-end design services,” commented Terry Brown, Managing Partner with Asana Partners.

The upcoming launch of the CR Design Center | Dallas builds upon Construction Resources' strategic entry into the Texas market earlier this year with the acquisition of The Jarrell Company, a Dallas-based luxury appliance, plumbing, and lighting distributor. This move further solidifies CR’s commitment to providing an unparalleled selection of premium brands to the Texas builder and designer community.

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources, who was acquired by The Home Depot in December 2023, is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, and specialty products for professional contractors and designers focused on renovation, remodeling, and residential home building.

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