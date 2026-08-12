Angi Among the First Home Services Marketplaces Available in Gemini as a Connected App

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi (formerly Angie’s List) (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading digital home services marketplace, today announced it is among the first home services marketplaces available through Gemini as a connected app. The launch represents another milestone in Angi's AI-first transformation, extending the company's presence across the leading AI platforms. At its core, Angi has always been about connecting homeowners to pros to get jobs done well and this is another example of that mission in action. The Angi connected app in Gemini will be available beginning Thursday, August 13.

“Our AI-first strategy is to ensure homeowners can discover Angi and our vast network of skilled local pros wherever they're looking for guidance," said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi. "Whether they begin in Gemini or directly on Angi, we're building AI into the core homeowner experience to create a seamless path from asking a question to confidently completing a project.”

Gemini gives homeowners a conversational way to explore home improvement questions and discover trusted resources, making it even easier to transition from planning a project to finding the right pro through Angi.

Once on Angi, homeowners can engage with AI Helper as part of their journey. AI Helper is Angi's AI-powered experience that lets homeowners describe projects in their own words and translates those descriptions into clear service requests for skilled local pros. Today, 50% of homeowners use AI in Angi's core user experience, and those homeowners convert roughly three times higher than those who do not, making them significantly more likely to request quotes from skilled local pros.

The availability of Angi as a connected app in Gemini builds on the company's expanding AI ecosystem including AI Helper, the Angi app in OpenAI's ChatGPT and the upcoming availability of Angi in Amazon Alexa+. Together, these experiences reflect Angi's AI-first strategy to meet homeowners wherever they're seeking answers and help more people move seamlessly from questions to completed projects.

To learn more about Angi, visit www.angi.com.

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals, from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers, and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence.Homeowners have turned to Angi, and our vast network of skilled home pros, for help with more than 300 million projects.

Contact Information

Angi Corporate Communications

Jennifer Myers

(303) 963-8352