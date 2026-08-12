The Independent Show 2026 Turns Imagination Into Action for America’s Local Broadband Providers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and America’s Communications Association (ACA Connects) concluded the 21st annual The Independent Show, held July 26–29 at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts.

Under the theme “Imagination Meets Innovation,” the event connected NCTC and ACA Connects independent service provider members with industry leaders, technology partners and policymakers. Collectively, NCTC’s members serve one-third of all households and businesses across North America and U.S. territories.

Sessions and workshops helped members apply new ideas, strengthen operations, serve customers and compete in a rapidly changing market while supporting the critical broadband infrastructure their communities rely on.

The Independent Show 2026 at a Glance

TIS 2026 drew more than 1,200 attendees, including representatives from more than 120 member companies and more than 75 partner and supplier organizations, 10 of which participated for the first time.

“The Independent Show is not just a place to talk about change. It is where our members decide how they will shape it,” said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. “For independent broadband providers, standing still is not an option, and neither is going it alone. This year, the energy and engagement were unmistakable as members exchanged ideas, explored new technologies and built the partnerships they need to compete, grow and serve their communities better.”

“When new federal policies could cost independent operators time, money and customers, staying informed about the issues is critical for success,” said Grant Spellmeyer, President and CEO of ACA Connects. “We appreciate our members who engaged with us at this year’s The Independent Show about the latest developments in Washington, D.C. that could change the way they do business, and are empowered with the knowledge and know-how to advocate for laws and regulations that allow them to thrive.”

New Tools for Video, Mobile and AI

AI was integrated throughout the program, with sessions on deployment, data readiness and governance, plus a hands-on workshop for marketers.

The organization also announced two new initiatives to help members:

NCTC’s Minerva partnership gives members access to one branded platform for live TV, on-demand programming and streaming across devices. It helps providers upgrade their video services without giving up control of their brand or customer relationships.



gives members access to one branded platform for live TV, on-demand programming and streaming across devices. It helps providers upgrade their video services without giving up control of their brand or customer relationships. NCTC and Prosurety launched Complete Device Advantage through NCTC’s Mobile Solution on the Telgoo5 platform. The program brings device subsidies, financing, trade-ins, upgrades and protection together in one place, helping members make mobile devices more affordable for their customers.

NCTC expanded its partner ecosystem by adding Geospatial Analytics, Minerva, Ozmo, Telgoo5 and WISI, strengthening the resources and technology solutions available to members.

Celebrating Leadership and a Growing Community

TIS celebrated outstanding leaders across the industry.

2026 NCTC Award Recipients

Lifetime Achievement Award: Katie Espeseth, EPB

Katie Espeseth, EPB President's Award: Sally Daniels, NCTC, and Angela Shaffer, NCTC

Sally Daniels, NCTC, and Angela Shaffer, NCTC Rising Star Award: Danielle Brown, Mediacom, and Yaunica McDowell, Conway Corp.

Danielle Brown, Mediacom, and Yaunica McDowell, Conway Corp. Excellence in Customer Loyalty: Benton Communications

Benton Communications Excellence in Brand Awareness: EPB

EPB Excellence in Digital Innovation: Midco

Midco Excellence in Community Impact: CassComm

CassComm Marketer of the Year: Kira Howell, Summit Broadband

2026 ACA Connects Award Recipients

Lyn Simpson Grassroots Spirit Award : Patrick Caron, Cable One

: Patrick Caron, Cable One PAC Leadership Award : GCI

: GCI ACA Connects Partnership Award: IPpay

NCTC also welcomed three new member organizations at TIS:

HES EnergyNet — Hopkinsville, Kentucky

— Hopkinsville, Kentucky Ocala Fiber Networks — Ocala, Florida

— Ocala, Florida ThinkSpace IT — Walnut, Iowa

Show Highlights for Members:

Practical AI: Noelle Russell, Founder and Chief AI Officer of the AI Leadership Institute, opened with guidance on using AI to improve operations and customer service without losing the local focus that distinguishes community providers.

Noelle Russell, Founder and Chief AI Officer of the AI Leadership Institute, opened with guidance on using AI to improve operations and customer service without losing the local focus that distinguishes community providers. Broadband Policy: FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty joined ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer for a fireside chat about expanding access, encouraging investment and strengthening rural communities.

FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty joined ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer for a fireside chat about expanding access, encouraging investment and strengthening rural communities. Generational Trends: David and Jonah Stillman explored how five generations, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, approach technology, workplace culture and team dynamics.

David and Jonah Stillman explored how five generations, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, approach technology, workplace culture and team dynamics. The Evolving Media Business: Jimmy Zasowski, President, Platform Distribution, Disney Entertainment and ESPN, joined NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli and NCTC EVP Programming Judy Meyka to discuss changes shaping the media industry.

Looking Ahead

As independent operators face a faster-changing industry every year, NCTC remains focused on delivering the greatest possible value to its members and strategic partners through best-in-class education, networking and business opportunities. Independent never meant alone — and to prove it, NCTC is concentrating its full resources into The Independent Show, building it into the definitive annual gathering where independent providers move forward, together. This strategic shift will retire the Winter Educational Conference beginning in 2027 as NCTC channels its energy into one flagship event, built for the future of our industry. The Independent Show will return August 1–4, 2027, in Nashville, Tennessee.

About National Content & Technology Cooperative

NCTC's goal is simple: make it easier for members to succeed. Collectively, our approximately 650 independent broadband and video providers serve about one-third of all households and businesses across North America and U.S. territories. We help our members navigate change, identify new opportunities, and compete in a rapidly evolving marketplace. From content and connectivity to mobile, AI, and emerging technologies, NCTC brings together the resources, relationships, group buying, and expertise members need to adapt, grow, and better serve their communities.

For more information, visit www.nctconline.org

About America’s Communications Association

America’s Communications Association (ACA Connects) is a trade organization representing about 500 small and medium-sized, independent companies that provide high-speed internet, video, phone, and mobile services covering 29.5 million households. ACA Connects members operate in every state, providing advanced communications to connect homes, companies, main street, schools, hospitals and more. America’s economic prosperity in smaller communities and rural areas depends on the growth and success of independent operators, who believe a connected nation is a prosperous nation. For more information, visit www.acaconnects.org.

For more information, contact:

For NCTC:

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

nctc@bobgoldpr.com

For ACA Connects:

Olivia Shields

ACA Connects

571-329-1259

oshields@acaconnects.org

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