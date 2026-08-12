Francoobla Music Announces Development of a New AI and Human Music Performance Format





AZZATE, Italy, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francoobla Music today announced the development of a new music performance and production format designed to explore the relationship between AI-assisted composition and human-created music through a structured artistic challenge.

The project was conceived by Italian composer and entrepreneur Franco Oblatore and is being presented as a format intended for future artistic, media, and entertainment collaborations. According to the company, the initiative aims to create a transparent framework in which works created with the support of artificial intelligence can be presented alongside works composed entirely by human authors.

The planned format includes separate creative categories and is expected to begin with an edition focused on female vocal performances, with additional categories potentially considered in future editions. Francoobla Music stated that the objective is to encourage discussion about the evolving role of technology in music while preserving the importance of human creativity and interpretation.

To document the project, Francoobla Music stated that the format has been deposited with the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers (SIAE) and that a copyright-related filing has been submitted to the U.S. Copyright Office. The company noted that these filings are intended to support the documentation of the project’s creative materials.

Franco Oblatore commented:

“This initiative was created to explore how technology and human creativity can interact within a musical context. We believe that innovation can coexist with artistic expression, and we hope the format will contribute to a constructive conversation about the future of music.”

Francoobla Music added that a draft set of operational rules has been prepared for parties that may express interest in participating in or developing the project further. The company stated that any future commercial, broadcasting, sponsorship, or licensing arrangements would be subject to separate agreements and applicable laws and regulations.

The project is currently in the development phase, and no official event date, venue, broadcaster, or commercial partner has been announced at this time.

About Francoobla Music

Francoobla Music is an Italy-based music project focused on composition, production, and the development of creative formats involving contemporary music and emerging technologies.

Press Contacts and Project Direction:

Direct Contact: Franco Oblatore

Franco Oblatore Official Email: francoobla@gmail.com

francoobla@gmail.com Operational Headquarters: Azzate (Varese), Italy

Azzate (Varese), Italy Website: www.francooblamusic.com





Disclaimer - This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, solicit, or transfer any rights, securities, investments, or commercial interests. Any references to copyright, SIAE deposits, or filings with the U.S. Copyright Office relate solely to the documentation and protection of creative materials submitted by Francoobla Music and do not imply endorsement, certification, or approval by any governmental or regulatory authority. Future event dates, participation, broadcasting arrangements, sponsorships, licensing agreements, and other commercial developments remain subject to further evaluation, negotiation, applicable laws, and regulatory requirements. All third-party names, trademarks, and organizations referenced remain the property of their respective owners, and no affiliation, partnership, or endorsement is implied unless expressly stated. The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df9b56e2-b040-4309-99ef-391b861907f8