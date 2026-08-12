iHerb Marks 30 Years of Making Health and Wellness Accessible with Global Anniversary Sale

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , a leading global eCommerce retailer of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced a global celebration of its 30th anniversary. The celebration is headlined by the company's biggest sales event of the year and the addition of 10 newly supported languages to its shopping platform, bringing the total of supported languages to 46. The milestone arrives as consumers worldwide increasingly prioritize proactive health and wellness, a shift that has helped fuel iHerb's growth into a platform now serving over 16 million customers across approximately 180 countries.

“For 30 years, iHerb has strived to empower people around the world to make their health and well-being an achievable priority. This milestone belongs to our customers and team members who have grown with us,” said Emun Zabihi, Chief Executive Officer of iHerb. “As we look ahead, we remain committed to improving the customer experience while continuing to invest in the trust, access, and convenience that define iHerb’s value proposition.”

30th Anniversary Sale: Discounts Across 600+ Brands

iHerb's anniversary promotions begin Aug. 19 ahead of its official September milestone. The early start is timed to one of the year's busiest shopping seasons so customers can start saving sooner on everyday wellness essentials. Savings highlights include:

Anniversary Spotlight Event — up to 30% off more than 600 leading brands such as California Gold Nutrition , Nutricost , Doctor’s Best , Swanson Vitamins , Metagenics , Advanced Clinicals , and more, across wellness, nutrition, beauty, grocery and household categories.

— up to 30% off more than 600 leading brands such as , , , , , , and more, across wellness, nutrition, beauty, grocery and household categories. Daily Flash Deals — 40% to 50% off select products, refreshed daily throughout the celebration.

— 40% to 50% off select products, refreshed daily throughout the celebration. Rewards Bonus — additional Rewards earned on purchases of $80 or more, redeemable toward a future purchase.

— additional Rewards earned on purchases of $80 or more, redeemable toward a future purchase. Welcome Incentive — new customers and first-time app purchases will receive 25% off their entire purchase.

— new customers and first-time app purchases will receive 25% off their entire purchase. iHerb Deals — ongoing discounts of up to 70% off thousands of products, available year-round at iherb.com/deals .



Expanding Wellness Access With 10 Newly Supported Languages

As part of its continued investment in serving customers worldwide, iHerb is expanding its platform from 36 to 46 supported languages — one of the broadest language offerings among global eCommerce retailers.

Each language experience is fully localized and presented as it is naturally spoken and written. This allows customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia to browse products, discover wellness solutions and complete purchases in the language most familiar to them.

Newly Supported Languages

Language Endonym Transliteration European Spanish Español (España) Español European Portuguese Português (Portugal) Português Georgian ქართული Kartuli Bosnian Bosanski Bosanski Azerbaijani Azərbaycanca Azərbaycanca Kazakh Қазақ тілі Qazaq tili Armenian Հայերեն Hayeren Farsi (Persian) فارسی Fārsī Hindi हिंदी Hindi Cantonese 廣東話 / 粤语 Gwóngdūngwá / Yuèyǔ



The expansion reflects iHerb's longstanding commitment to reducing barriers to wellness and building a more accessible shopping platform for customers, regardless of language.

From One Product to a Global Wellness Platform

Thirty years ago this September, iHerb's founder sold his first supplement online from an apartment in Pasadena, Calif., reflecting an early move into eCommerce that has since grown into one of the world's largest direct-to-consumer wellness platforms. Today, iHerb delivers authentic health and wellness products to customers across approximately 180 countries through a global logistics network of climate-controlled, GMP and/or ISO compliant facilities, ensuring every product arrives with the quality and freshness customers expect.

About iHerb, LLC

iHerb is a leading global eCommerce retailer specializing in health and wellness, delivering products in sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from approximately 2,000 brands. Supported by a global workforce, iHerb serves over 16 million active customers across approximately 180 countries and 46 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled inventory hubs and fulfillment centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

