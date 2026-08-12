Clark | Mortenson | SmootDC Joint Venture Tapped to Build New Washington Commanders Stadium

Washington, DC, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington Commanders have selected a joint venture of Clark Construction Group, Mortenson, and Smoot Construction Company of Washington, DC (Clark | Mortenson | SmootDC, A Joint Venture) to lead the construction of its new world-class stadium in Washington, DC. The 1.8-million-square-foot venue will serve as the Commanders' home field and a dynamic year-round community hub for sports and entertainment.

Located at the site of the former RFK Stadium, the new stadium will anchor a vibrant 180-acre campus. Designed to reflect the unique character of the DC region, the approximately 65,000-seat enclosed facility will feature a climate-controlled environment, ensuring a premium, year-round fan experience. The state-of-the-art campus will have the ability to host more than 200 events annually, including global sporting events, concerts, community festivals, and national celebrations. Sustainability, advanced technology, and an immersive fan experience will be at the forefront of the stadium’s design.

The stadium and broader site development represent a generational opportunity and the single largest private investment in the city’s history to deliver jobs and fuel economic growth. Driven by a commitment to ensuring the project creates a lasting legacy, the Commanders have prioritized both Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) participation and hiring DC residents. This strategy ensures that the tangible economic benefits from the stadium's construction will be felt by DC-based businesses and residents for decades to come.



The Clark | Mortenson | SmootDC team brings together industry-leading builders with a proven track record of successfully delivering complex, high-profile sports and entertainment venues, including local landmarks like Nationals Park and Capital One Arena, as well as premier NFL stadiums, such as Allegiant Stadium and U.S. Bank Stadium. With a long-standing history in the DC region, a legacy of empowering small and local businesses, and extensive turnkey mega-stadium expertise, the joint venture is uniquely qualified to deliver a best-in-class venue while driving meaningful opportunities for the local community.

“Selecting Clark | Mortenson | SmootDC was about finding a team with the experience, local commitment, and shared vision necessary to deliver one of the most important projects in our franchise’s history. Their combined experience building some of the most iconic venues in professional sports, together with their strong presence in the DC region and commitment to community impact, made them the clear choice for this transformational project. We are confident this partnership will help us create a premier destination that serves our fans, drives economic opportunity, and leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come." — Matt Haas, Head of Construction, Washington Commanders.

“Part of what has made the Commanders the right partner at the right time is that they are just as committed as we are to delivering an iconic stadium, and in the process delivering opportunity for DC businesses and jobs for DC residents. CMS is the team that will get it done — they have extensive experience in DC and a proven track record with building iconic sports venues. With this decision, we’re one step closer to transforming 180 acres of land on the banks of the Anacostia into a world-class stadium, and then housing, entertainment, park space, and more.” — Muriel Bowser, Washington, DC Mayor

"Clark is deeply committed to the DC region and honored to join forces with the Washington Commanders, District leaders, and our construction partners to bring this visionary project to life. The stadium represents an inspiring new chapter for sports and entertainment in DC, serving as both a modern civic landmark and a powerful catalyst for economic growth and community connection. With a rich history of delivering projects that have defined the District skyline, we share the Commanders’ dedication to creating a world-class entertainment destination, and to ensuring the stadium’s construction leaves an enduring legacy in the DC community, and beyond." – Lee DeLong, Group CEO, Clark Construction Group

"Mortenson is honored to partner with Clark, SmootDC, and the Washington Commanders to deliver a stadium that reflects the ambition and legacy of this franchise and this city. Our team brings proven NFL stadium expertise — from U.S. Bank Stadium to Allegiant Stadium — and a track record of on-time, on-budget delivery that ensures opening day certainty. This project represents more than exceptional design and construction; it's an opportunity to create a world-class venue that serves as a catalyst for community connection and economic opportunity in the District for generations to come." – Logan Gerken, Vice President / General Manager, Mortenson Sports + Entertainment

“After almost 60 years of being your hometown builder, our pride and excitement in the new Commanders Stadium is beyond measure. We thank the Commanders and DC for entrusting us with another monumental project as we continue our legacy of making a positive impact on the neighborhoods in which we work, on minority and small businesses that we work with, and on residents that work with us.” – Mark S. Cain, President & CEO, Smoot Construction Company, DC.

Enabling work to prepare the former RFK site for stadium construction began in June. Construction on the new Washington Commanders Stadium is anticipated to begin in spring 2027, with a targeted completion date of spring 2030.





ABOUT WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

The Washington Commanders, owned by a group led by Managing Partner Josh Harris, were founded in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL’s Eastern Division. The team – which plays its home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD and trains at the BigBear.ai Performance Center in Ashburn, Va. – has won five World Championship titles, including Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. The franchise’s storied history has 32 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including multiple Hall of Fame coaches and some of the game’s most accomplished players. The Commanders organization prides itself on positively impacting the DMV through the powerful platform of football, working with numerous community groups, charities, and veteran-focused causes each year. Through The Washington Commanders Foundation, the organization provides support and services to more than 179,000 individuals annually, with a focus on children’s education, health, and wellness.

ABOUT CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP

Clark Construction Group is a national building and infrastructure company with deep roots in the Washington, DC region. Clark’s portfolio spans every major building market, from public to private, corporate to cultural, education to entertainment, and the infrastructure connecting it all – power, transit, water, and roadways. Since 1906, Clark has been delighting and delivering value to clients and project partners in the Washington metropolitan market, providing diverse opportunities for its team, and strengthening the local community. Clark brings more than 50 years of sports construction experience and a long history of delivering award-winning professional sports facilities in the District and across the country. The company’s local sports portfolio includes Northwest Stadium (Washington Commanders), Capital One Arena (Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards), and Nationals Park (Washington Nationals). To learn more, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

ABOUT MORTENSON

Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top 10 developer, builder, and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional, and energy sectors. Mortenson’s expanding portfolio of integrated services helps its customers move their strategies forward, ensuring their investments become high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers. Mortenson is a leader in sports and entertainment projects with other recent completed and in progress projects including Chase Center (Golden State Warriors), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders), Energizer Park (St. Louis CITY SC), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Kraken), US Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings), Continental Coliseum (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Athletics Ballpark (Las Vegas Athletics). For additional information, visit www.mortenson.com.

ABOUT SMOOT CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DC

Smoot Construction Company of Washington DC (SmootDC) is a minority-owned builder and construction management firm delivering institutional, infrastructure, and residential projects across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Since its first project in the National Capital Region in 1967 as a masonry subcontractor, SmootDC has expanded its services and built a diverse portfolio that includes educational facilities, convention centers, energy infrastructure, residential, libraries and museums, commercial office buildings, and sports and entertainment venues. At SmootDC, our dedicated professionals are respected in the industry for their technology-driven approach, budget optimization, local community focus, and ability to manage complex, high-profile projects. The company’s completed sports projects include DC’s Capital One Arena (Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards), Nationals Ballpark (Washington Nationals), and CareFirst Arena (Washington Mystics). SmootDC recently completed the demolition of RFK Stadium in preparation for the new Commanders Stadium. For more information, visit www.smootbuilds.com.

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