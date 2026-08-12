Festi hf.: Confirmation of the Financial Covenants of the Bond Series FESTI 050331

KPMG ehf. acts as the verification agent for the bond series FESTI 050331. The role of the verification agent is to review the issuer's assumptions and calculations in connection with the issuer's interim and annual financial statements.

The verification agent's review of the financial covenants as of 30 June 2026 is consistent with the issuer's assessment, and the report on the financial covenants is therefore confirmed.

Attached is the verification agent's confirmation of the report on the financial covenants.

Attachment