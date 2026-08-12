Dubai, UAE, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has passed the $10.626M mark while the market is looking for the best crypto to buy now, and the announcement now leads crypto news for presale watchers, landing right as the Bitcoin price prediction turns back toward record territory. A raise that size in a red market says everything about the belief behind the project. And under the fear, a bull phase is quietly building, and Bitcoin, eyeing a return to its $126,000 record, is the asset leading that turn.

For investors searching for the best crypto to buy now, here is where analysts see the Bitcoin price prediction heading, and why money keeps flowing into Pepeto faster than anywhere else.

Crypto News: Pepeto's Raise Announcement Lands as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Point to The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Pepeto's announcement of more than $10.626M raised, with the current allocation close to fully taken, arrives at a perfect moment. A bull cycle is building, and in every past cycle the earliest entries paid the most. That is the position Pepeto holds, secured before the move starts. So is the Bitcoin price really turning? Our read of the chart says the setup is genuine: the weekly candle printed a bullish engulfing pattern, the classic mark of a trend flipping, and analysts at CoinGape reach the same conclusion, a road back to the $126,080 all time high as the uptrend resumes. The louder calls go further, with the expert roundup at CoinGecko carrying targets of $200,000 and even $250,000 this cycle.

So the Bitcoin price prediction reads bullish, but runs the math honestly before celebrating. From $64,700 back to $126,000 is about a double, excellent for a $1.29 trillion asset, and small next to what early entries have produced.

The best crypto to buy now is really two questions, a large cap or an early entry, and the best portfolios of every cycle answered with the same recipe: large caps for the steady climb, plus one early stage name carrying the real upside. That pick is where small stakes grew into life-changing wealth, cycle after cycle.

Pepeto Raises $10.626M With a Full AI Driven DeFi Exchange as the Bitcoin Price Recovers

If one name deserves the must-watch label this cycle, it is Pepeto. Every list of the best crypto to buy now reserves room for one position with the power to change everything, and nothing is claiming that seat faster. So what is it? A meme coin at its base, with a full trading platform underneath: a zero fee exchange protected by AI contract screening, spanning Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, built so that platform activity after launch rewards the wallets that entered first, and every smart contract passed a full SolidProof audit before a single presale token was sold.

Now the part that makes experienced traders understand. The surge that made the first Shiba Inu buyers rich began exactly like this, a viral wave nobody could explain, and across X, Telegram, and Reddit the conversation around Pepeto keeps growing on its own, no paid push behind it. Whales spotted the pattern early, and with a former Binance executive inside the team, the hype rests on real credibility.

Here is the logic that ends the debate: Shiba Inu minted fortunes with zero products behind it. Pepeto holds the same viral fire plus a live exchange, so how could it possibly do less? That question is exactly why smart money keeps stacking, the facts already answered it.

Conclusion

Pepeto's announcement lands as crypto news keeps confirming the forming bull cycle, and the Bitcoin price prediction proves how large caps are not enough. Bitcoin's millionaires were made when the coin cost hundreds of dollars, and with the Bitcoin price where it stands today against a $1.29 trillion valuation, that outcome cannot repeat. Pepeto, meanwhile, still has its presale door open, and for anyone weighing the best crypto to buy now, that detail alone earns a serious look.

Shiba Inu delivered exactly that sort of outcome to its first believers, and the crypto news record is full of people whose wealth traces back to timing like this. Thousands lost Shiba Inu to a few hours of hesitation: when the Binance headline finally reached them, that price no longer existed, and early movers kept the gains the market still remembers.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website:https://pepetocoin.com/, where what remains of the current stage is visible.

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The Bitcoin price prediction for 2026 points to a revisit of the $126,080 all time high, per CoinGape's read of the weekly bullish engulfing pattern.

Is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now among presales?

Pepeto leads the best crypto to buy now conversation across crypto news because Bitcoin and Shiba Inu fortunes began with early entries, and Pepeto is the entry still open today, available only through the official website pepetocoin.com, with no exchange listing yet.



