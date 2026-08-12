Martlet AI Names Medicare Advantage Veteran Bryan Lee as Executive Advisor

LEWES, Del., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martlet AI, the regulatory-grade risk-adjustment AI company and a John Snow Labs spin-off, today named healthcare executive Bryan Lee as Executive Advisor. Lee brings decades of Medicare Advantage and government-programs leadership to Martlet AI as the company helps health plans automate their Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) and retrospective chart review workflows.

Martlet AI is a spin-off of John Snow Labs, one of the most broadly deployed healthcare AI companies in the world, whose technology serves many of the largest health systems, payers, and life science companies across the globe. John Snow Labs' medical language models currently rank #1 on 15 healthcare-specific LLM benchmarks against frontier general-purpose LLMs.

Martlet AI's owns its own proprietary clinical coding and risk adjustment AI models. This enables running fully inside a health plan's own environment, on-premises, in a private cloud, or in a completely air-gapped network. Protected health information never leaves the customer's infrastructure, and the models make no external API calls in the data path.

This not only provides a superior security and privacy posture compared to SaaS solutions, but also eliminates the misaligned incentives between solution providers and Medicare Advantage payers, Medicaid MCOs, and risk bearing providers – who are subject to audit, even years later after a claim is made. Martlet AI’s system provides a complete audit-ready trail of evidence for each decision, that stays inside the health plan and whose reasoning can be tuned to each plan’s preferences.

As Executive Advisor, Lee will counsel Martlet AI's leadership on product direction and go-to-market strategy as CMS tightens RADV audit and V28 payment-year requirements.

Lee has held senior leadership roles across the health plan and health-IT industry, including Vice President of Solutions at Apixio, Vice President of Product Management and Government Relations at Change Healthcare, Director of Medicare Program Management at Regence Group (a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association member), and Director of Medicare Finance at Kaiser Permanente. His career spans regulatory compliance and analytics for government-sponsored health programs.

“Risk-adjustment teams carry the audit risk years after a chart is coded, so they need AI they can inspect and defend,” said Bryan Lee. “Martlet AI keeps the data inside the plan's own walls and ships evidence with every code. That is what government programs have been asking for, and it is why I wanted to advise this team.”

“Health plans want to take risk adjustment back in-house, but only if the technology meets them where their data already lives,” said Ritwik Jain, Co-founder of Martlet AI. “Bryan has run Medicare programs from the inside and built products that serve them. His judgment will sharpen how we work with payers on RADV and retrospective coding.”

“Bryan understands why deployment architecture decides whether a health plan can adopt AI at all,” said Hasham Ul Haq, Co-founder of Martlet AI. “Our models are proprietary and purpose-built for medical coding, and they run inside the customer's environment, including completely air-gapped networks, with an append-only audit log and page-level evidence on every HCC. His experience with CMS compliance helps us keep that rigor at the center of the product.”

Martlet AI supports prospective, retrospective, and RADV workflows on a single engine and is Pacific AI certified for healthcare AI governance. It serves numerous Medicare Advantage plans, automating RADV and retrospective chart review inside their own environments.

About Martlet AI

Martlet AI automates HCC coding across prospective, retrospective, and RADV workflows inside the customer's own environment, so protected health information never leaves the customer network. Martlet AI's models are proprietary, purpose-built for medical coding, and designed to provide regulatory-grade accuracy along with audit-ready evidence and explainability. Martlet AI is a spin-off of John Snow Labs, which serves many of the largest health systems, payers, and life science companies globally. Learn more at www.martlet.ai.

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Ida Lucente

Head of Marketing Communications

ida@johnsnowlabs.com