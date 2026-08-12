Red Pantz launches Organic Skincare Hub, expanding its connected health and wellness mission with consumer education

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pantz, a health and wellness company rooted in Ayurveda and known for its USDA-certified organic skincare and self-care products, today announced the launch of the Organic Skincare Hub, a free educational resource designed to help consumers better understand their skin through Ayurvedic principles, complemented and supported by modern research.

The Organic Skincare Hub expands Red Pantz's long-standing educational mission by bringing together evidence-informed content that explores skin health, certified organic skincare, Ayurvedic herbs, skincare practices, and the science behind everyday skin challenges in one destination.

Red Pantz was founded as an educational platform dedicated to helping people live healthier, more balanced lives through Ayurveda and whole-person health and wellness practices. Long before introducing skincare products, the company published educational content rooted in the Ayurvedic definition of health, focused on creating balance in body, mind, and life—an approach the company describes as "connected health and wellness."

As the company's educational mission expanded, so did its focus on skincare. Inspired by the founder’s lifelong personal skin journey, Red Pantz combined Ayurvedic medicine with modern research to create USDA-certified organic skincare and self-care products that complement its educational foundation.

The Organic Skincare Hub represents the next evolution of that mission by bringing education, research, and USDA-certified organic self-care together into one connected ecosystem for body, mind, and skin.

Unlike many skincare resources that focus primarily on products or trends, the Organic Skincare Hub explores the underlying patterns that may contribute to common skin concerns. In a skincare landscape often focused on isolated concerns and individual products, the Organic Skincare Hub offers a different perspective—exploring skin as part of the larger interconnected relationship between body, mind, lifestyle, diet, and overall health.

Topics include skin barrier health, skin triggers, reactive skin, stressed skin, overtreated skin, the skin’s circadian rhythm, certified organic skincare, Ayurvedic and common herbs for skin, and the connections between lifestyle, diet, overall health, and skin health.

The resource also helps consumers navigate the often-confusing organic skincare landscape by exploring what organic means within skincare, why certification matters, and how USDA-certified organic skincare fits within a broader approach to intentional self-care.

The Organic Skincare Hub is available free of charge and will continue expanding with new educational content covering Ayurveda, modern skin science, certified organic skincare, ingredient research, and practical guidance to support consumers in better understanding their skin.

About Red Pantz

Red Pantz is a health and wellness company, rooted in Ayurvedic medicine and informed by modern scientific research. MY24/7 by Red Pantz is the company’s premium Ayurveda-inspired, USDA-certified organic skincare, specialty tea, and natural oil blend collection to support balance, resilience and wellness throughout the day, every day.

Media contact

Email: info@redpantz.com

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