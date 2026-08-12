Overland AI Opens New Bay Area Office to Fuel Rapid Engineering Growth

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overland AI™ is opening a new office in Burlingame, California, in the heart of the San Francisco Peninsula. The space will serve as a center for software engineering and robot operations, supporting the company's rapid growth.

The San Francisco Bay Area remains the world's leading hub for robotics and autonomous vehicle development. By establishing an in-person presence here, Overland AI is positioned to significantly grow its software engineering team and deepen collaboration with other robotics companies to drive outcomes for customers across the defense and commercial sectors.





“Establishing a physical presence in the Bay gives us direct access to the deepest pool of AI talent in the world,” said Jon Fink, chief technology officer at Overland AI. “We are expanding our incredible team as we lead the way in scaling the development and production of autonomous ground vehicles.”

The Burlingame location was selected for its proximity to San Francisco and Silicon Valley talent pools, including top universities, with easy access to the freeway, Caltrain, and BART. Teams based here will focus on building the technology that lets one person operate a fleet of robotic assets to complete complex missions. The office will also house a first-class robot operations center from which operators can task Overland’s autonomous ground vehicles wherever they are located around the world.

Overland AI is growing rapidly and plans to double its current Bay Area headcount over the next six months.

Join us and help build the next generation of autonomous ground vehicles: https://www.overland.ai/careers

About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI builds autonomous land systems to defend the United States and its allies. The company is filling a capability gap with off-road autonomy that takes on the critical tasks that put humans at greatest risk. Overland AI products span the full stack across autonomy software, the sensors and control systems that enable perception and maneuver, and in-house manufacturing to deliver autonomous assets rapidly and at scale.

Media Contact

p ress@overland.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3687419-ebcb-4c91-9b3f-338da4100e73