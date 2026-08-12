Sciens Building Solutions Expands Louisiana Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Metairie, Louisiana-based Priority Systems, Inc., to its expanding portfolio of companies in the United States.

Priority Systems, Inc. was established in 1985, catering to offshore and marine construction yards. They are an integrated fire alarm and security solutions in the greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, serving various industries, such as commercial, industrial, government, education, healthcare, and hospitality. In addition to fire alarm and security expertise, they also offer intrusion monitoring, access control, video surveillance, and area of rescue.

“Building the Priority Systems business over the last 40 years has been an honor and a privilege, which is why we wanted to find the perfect national organization to partner with,” said Michael LeJeune, Sr., Priority Systems owner. “We’re thrilled to become part of the Sciens Building Solutions family, which will benefit not only our valued customers and vendors, but also our dedicated employees who can grow even further in this incredible industry.”

“The Priority Systems team is an exciting addition to Sciens in New Orleans, where we established our presence with the Educational Electronics team in October 2024,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “Their team has worked diligently over the last four decades to establish a reputation for excellence and we look forward to their contributions to our local and national footprint.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Priority Systems

Established in 1985, Priority Systems, Inc., is an integrated fire alarm and security solutions in the greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, serving commercial, industrial, government, education, healthcare, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.prioritysystemsinc.net.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785