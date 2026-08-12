Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and Feeding America Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Food as Medicine and Address Food and Nutrition Insecurity

Chicago, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (the Academy) and Feeding America today announced a national partnership to advance Food as Medicine strategies that improve health, address food and nutrition insecurity, and expand access to evidence-based nutrition interventions, including medically tailored groceries, for people at risk of diet-related chronic disease.

Food insecurity and health outcomes are deeply interconnected, making access to nutritious food a public health issue felt throughout our communities across the country. Studies continue to show limited access to nutritious food increases the risk and severity of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Communities experiencing food and nutrition insecurity face higher healthcare costs, more missed school days, reduced workforce participation, and greater strain on local health systems. The Academy and Feeding America are joining forces to help change that trajectory by advancing evidence‑based nutrition interventions delivered through food banks and community‑based organizations they support.





As part of the partnership, the Academy and Feeding America will work to advance innovative Food as Medicine strategies that improve health and reduce food insecurity. Over the next three years, the organizations will collaborate to strengthen the evidence base, elevate proven approaches to address food and nutrition insecurity, advance policy and advocacy efforts, and help more people access nutrition interventions that can prevent and manage diet-related chronic disease.





“Food insecurity doesn’t exist in isolation — it affects health, learning and economic stability,” said Academy President Tammy Randall, MS, RDN, LD, CDCES, FAND. “This partnership ensures registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) and nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered (NDTRs) are central to designing and delivering nutrition interventions that meet the realities of people’s lives and support better health outcomes.”





The Academy contributes nationally recognized credentialed expertise in nutrition science, clinical practice and professional education. Feeding America brings deep community partnerships, nationwide reach, a robust and growing community of more than 100 RDNs and NDTRs, and a food distribution network serving tens of millions of people each year. Together, the organizations aim to strengthen clinical and community collaboration and support nutrition interventions that improve public health.





Many RDNs and NDTRs do not receive formal training on how to adapt nutrition guidance for individuals facing limited food access, competing financial priorities, transportation barriers or inconsistent healthcare engagement. Feeding America’s network of credentialed nutrition and dietetics professionals have spent years developing and refining approaches that work in real-world conditions — from tailoring medical nutrition therapy, to the realities of low resource households, to creating culturally responsive education, and designing food packages and nutrition education that reflect the needs of people experiencing food insecurity.





“Feeding America dietetic professionals bring invaluable expertise,” said Melanie Hall, Chief Health Research & Evaluation Officer at Feeding America. “They understand what it takes to design nutrition interventions that work for people facing food insecurity — not in theory, but in practice. Their insights help ensure the Academy’s standards and training reflect the realities of the communities we serve.”





The Academy and Feeding America also plan to explore shared education, field engagement and workforce development opportunities, including new resources for RDNs, NDTRs and food banks, along with joint sessions at national convenings. These efforts will support the professionals delivering nutrition interventions in communities nationwide and strengthen the connection between food and nutrition security, health and long-term community resilience.

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About the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, representing more than 112,000 credentialed practitioners. The Academy is committed to improving global health and advancing the profession of nutrition and dietetics through research, education and advocacy.

About Feeding America

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites communities through a nationwide network to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. As part of a network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.9 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.