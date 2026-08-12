Applied Systems Launches New Vendor Certification Program

Chicago, IL, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced its Vendor Certification Program, a new third-party integration program that provides customers with a fast, trusted way to extend the value of their Applied solutions. The new program formalizes Applied's decades-long commitment to an open, connected ecosystem, giving vendors a clear, single path to certification and giving mutual customers a faster, lower-cost way to activate the technology partners of their choice.

Every certified vendor completes a thorough onboarding and certification process, ensuring each integration meets Applied’s standards for quality and reliability before it ever reaches an agency. Activating a certified integration is easy, faster than a standard integration build, and doesn’t require any additional purchase from Applied. Certified vendors have access to the latest Applied Epic releases, ensuring integrations stay current, reliable, and ready to meet their most demanding challenges. Initial companies with certified integrations include Ascend, Adapt, Coverflow, Fulcrum, Inteveo EcoLink, Lightspeed, Outmarket, Quandri, RecordLinker, Sonant, and Xilo, with more expected to join in the months ahead.

“Applied has long supported a vibrant ecosystem and this program formalizes that approach, creating a faster, simpler, lower-cost way to integrate third-party technology into our management systems,” said Graham Blackwell, President, Applied Systems. “Applied is deeply committed to solving the hardest problems in insurance and we’ll do this by bringing more innovation than ever and connecting more integrations, letting customers choose how technology powers their business. I’m excited to welcome our first class of certified integrations, with many more to come.”

Vendors interested in certification can reach Applied at vendor-requests@appliedsystems.com, and customers interested in working with a certified partner can learn more at appliedsystems.com/vendor-integration.

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world’s largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.