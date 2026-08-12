Palmetto Publishing Releases Paul Marcel Picard's Children's Book About Three Nocturnal Friends on a Nighttime Adventure

Charleston, SC, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Alda and Marcel The Sparkling Sky, a new children's picture book by debut author Paul Marcel Picard. The book follows three nocturnal animal friends on a comedic and heartfelt adventure through the woods of Berry Forest in Saco, Maine, as they race to reach a hilltop in time to witness a dazzling nighttime spectacle.

Alda is a mischievous, energetic raccoon who thrives after dark, tumbling and somersaulting through the moonlit woods. Her best friend Marcel is a cautious porcupine who has carried a deep fear of shadows ever since being captured in Portland and released, trembling, into an unfamiliar forest. The two have been inseparable since childhood, sharing a cozy den high in a majestic oak tree. On this particular night, joined by their smelly but lovable friend Paulie the skunk, the trio sets off on a mission to reach the Big Rock before the sky lights up with a sparkling display.

Before they can get there, however, the friends decide to sneak into Farmer Henry's chicken coop for a quick meal. A poorly timed sneeze wakes Gerry the rooster, and Farmer Henry grabs his shotgun. Suddenly the trio is on the run, scrambling through cornfields and leaping off cliffs. With chatty turkeys, friendly chipmunks and two very determined little dogs on their trail, reaching the Big Rock becomes far more difficult and dangerous than any of them expected.

Paul Marcel Picard stated, "I wanted to write a story about friendship, courage and sticking together no matter what. These characters grew out of the values I learned during my ten years in the United States Marine Corps and the joy I found raising my two daughters, Courtney and Tera. I hope young readers see that the best adventures happen when true friends have each other's backs."

Designed for children ages four through eight, Alda and Marcel The Sparkling Sky blends humor, gentle suspense and themes of found family, overcoming fear and belonging.

Alda and Marcel The Sparkling Sky is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Paul Marcel Picard is a United States Marine Corps veteran who served for ten years after high school, building the discipline, resilience, and sense of camaraderie that now infuse his storytelling. A native of Saco, Maine, and a proud father of two daughters, Courtney and Tera, Paul has spent a lifetime embracing hard work and new challenges His debut children's picture book, Alda and Marcel The Sparkling Sky, marks his entry into the world of children's literature. Follow Paul Marcel Picard for updates on new releases.

About the Book:

Title: Alda and Marcel The Sparkling Sky

Author: Paul Marcel Picard

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

ISBN-13: 9798318841750, 9798318841767

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Paul Marcel Picard

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