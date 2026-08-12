nuVizz Advances AI-Driven Fleet Routing and Delivery Execution, Noted in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling

– nuVizz’s investment in AI-driven, customer-first systems enables automated dispatch, tracking and delivery with enhanced visibility –

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a leading provider of last-mile transportation management solutions, today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling. nuVizz has been named iin Gartner VRS and Last Mile Delivery Technology market guides for the last 6 years.

Gartner defines the market as follows: "Gartner defines a vehicle routing and scheduling (VRS) solution as an application that creates vehicle routes and schedules, considering multiple constraints and service requirements while minimizing transportation fleet costs and mileage. VRS creates repeatable scheduled static routes and/or dynamic routes based on inputs (orders, deliveries and pickups), rules and constraints for meeting objectives. Transportation delivery fleets include both full truckload and last mile. VRS solutions are capable of running both scenario modeling analysis to support fleet sizing, delivery window optimization, long-term planning and tactical optimization for execution of deliveries."

For most shippers, the hard part is not building the route. It is what happens after 7 a.m. A hospital network adds three STAT deliveries. A driver calls out. A dock runs 40 minutes behind and the ripple hits every stop after it. Gartner identifies this as a defining requirement of the market, finding that "today's performance expectations demand the ability to optimize for unexpected changes to delivery schedules to ensure smooth operations and enhance the customer experience."

nuVizz was founded on the premise that this is a network problem before it is an algorithm problem. Most routing systems optimize only what a company owns. nuVizz built its platform to orchestrate across everything a delivery touches: Shippers, 3PLs/4PLs, freight forwarders, asset carriers, cross-dock and pool-point agents, drivers and the end customer. When the owned fleet runs short, the plan flexes outward to a carrier in the network instead of forcing a dispatcher to choose between a late delivery and an expensive one.

On top of that network, the platform runs the full operating day from one system: Route optimization and territory planning, appointment scheduling, dispatch, cross-dock operations, visibility, exception management and invoice settlement. Drivers work from iOS and Android apps that capture proof of delivery, OS&D and payment data at the stop, so execution data feeds the next day's plan.

"Routing is no longer a planning exercise that ends when the truck leaves the dock," said Guru Rao, Founder & CEO, nuVizz. "Our customers need a system that keeps optimizing all day long, across their own fleet and their carrier network, and that resolves the exceptions on its own instead of handing them to a dispatcher. That is where we have put our AI investment."

Gartner reports that "adopting various forms of artificial intelligence is the top supply chain technology-funded initiative. AI agents are one of the main focuses of VRS vendors in current strategic roadmap plans."

nuVizz has pursued automation on two fronts. AI Insights analyzes execution data across an operation to surface outliers a weekly report would bury, then pushes the correction back into the workflow automatically, whether a routing parameter, a bad address generating repeat failed stops, or an invoice discrepancy. Separately, AI agents embedded in the workflow engine carry whole segments of the delivery life cycle unassisted, from order capture and dynamic replanning through exception handling and post-delivery accounting.

For buyers evaluating the category, Gartner recommends: "The market for vehicle routing and scheduling is evolving, driven by requirements in cost optimization, customer experience, fleet sizing, equipment type optimization, mode optimization and AI. Supply chain technology leaders adopting these solutions should prioritize evaluating solutions based on their ability to enhance fleet operations."

That is where nuVizz has concentrated. The platform runs in operations where a missed delivery is not merely an inconvenience: Healthcare, pharmaceutical, laboratory and IDN networks, auto parts, retail, 3PL/4PL, carriers, and food service. In those environments the standard is not a better route at 6 a.m. but a delivery day that holds together when conditions change, and that is the problem nuVizz continues to build against.

For more information, visit nuvizz.com .

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Gartner, Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling, Nathan Lease, Zee Zakaria, 17 July 2026

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile – and everything in between – we're trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle. Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster.

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