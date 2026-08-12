Featured Launches Media Monitoring to Track Media Mentions and Competitor Coverage

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featured, the AI co-pilot for PR, today launched Media Monitoring, a new capability that helps communications teams track media mentions, discover recent coverage, and monitor competitor coverage across online publications.

With Media Monitoring, logged-in users can use Featured’s chat to quickly find recent media coverage and answer questions such as:

“Where has my company been mentioned recently?”

“Who links to my competitor but not me?”

“What recent media placements has my client gotten?”

Featured can identify whether discovered coverage is positive, neutral, or negative, helping teams quickly understand how their brand is being represented in the media.

For teams that want to continuously monitor coverage, paid users can create automated workflows that run hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly. This helps teams know when their brand is mentioned while the coverage is still fresh, giving them an opportunity to capture momentum, amplify the coverage, respond to it, or use those insights to inform their PR and business strategy. The same workflows can be used to monitor competitors, helping teams understand what competitors are being covered for and identify opportunities to stay ahead.

“Media Monitoring makes it simple for small businesses and PR teams to track media mentions, understand where a brand is being talked about, and be aware of competitor coverage,” said Brett Farmiloe, founder and CEO of Featured. “The best part is that the information comes right to you via email or Slack, all on auto-pilot.”

Media Monitoring is available now to Featured users. All logged-in users can search for recent media mentions through Featured’s chat, while paid users can create automated workflows to monitor brand and competitor coverage on a schedule that works for them.

To learn more about Featured Media Monitoring and start tracking media mentions, visit Featured.com

About Featured

Featured is an AI co-pilot for public relations (PR) that helps communications professionals and subject matter experts find earned media opportunities, draft responses, and secure coverage across journalist requests, podcasts, bylined articles, speaking engagements, awards, and other PR opportunities.

The company owns and operates HARO (Help a Reporter Out), Source of Sources, and Connectively, which connect journalists and publishers with subject matter experts. Featured supports more than 100,000 users and helps publishers fill content gaps with expert insights.

Press Inquiries

Brett Farmiloe

brett@featured.com

https://featured.com

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