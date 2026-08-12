Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Patterson Professional Services

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Patterson Professional Services, based in Collinsville, Texas. Founded in 2008, Patterson Professional Services delivers the water/wastewater operations, maintenance and construction needs of much of North Texas. The company provides water and construction services in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida.

Patterson Professional Services delivers a unified approach to environmental services, infrastructure development, and levee system management. The addition of Patterson Professional Services expands Inframark’s Municipal Utility District (MUD) market leadership in Texas while paving a path for growth in key geographic areas.

Patterson Professional Services teams will remain on board to help drive growth and expand excellence in product development and service delivery.

Azuria welcomes Patterson Professional Services to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. In addition, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across treatment facility operations, engineering services, and digital solutions that address costly water infrastructure challenges to thousands of customers in North America. Azuria delivers more than 1,200 products and services through streamlined procurement channels that save cities time and money. Learn more at Azuria.com .

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications & Marketing

Azuria Water Solutions

bkerley@azuria.com