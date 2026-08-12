ECHO Introduces the PB-9510 Backpack Blower, the Most Powerful in Company History

Lake Zurich, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECHO Incorporated today announced the launch of the PB-9510, the most powerful backpack blower in company history, and the newest addition to the company's professional X Series lineup. Designed for professional landscapers and grounds maintenance crews, the PB-9510 builds on more than five decades of engineering innovation that have helped shape the backpack blower category.

Long before backpack blowers became an industry standard, ECHO transformed the outdoor power equipment industry with the introduction of the PB-9 in 1975, recognized as the world's first backpack blower. Since then, the company has continually advanced the category by designing equipment around the evolving needs of landscape professionals and homeowners. The PB-9510 represents the next chapter in that legacy, combining ECHO's highest level of blowing performance with the durability, comfort and reliability professionals have come to expect from the brand.

As the newest addition to ECHO's professional X Series, the company's highest-performing lineup of outdoor power equipment, the PB-9510 was developed to help commercial crews maximize productivity in the most demanding environments. Whether clearing storm debris, maintaining expansive commercial properties or tackling seasonal cleanup, it is engineered to move more material in fewer passes while helping reduce operator fatigue throughout the workday. The launch reinforces ECHO's continued commitment to developing professional-grade outdoor power equipment that helps contractors work more efficiently without compromising durability or performance.

"For more than 50 years, ECHO has built equipment around the people who use it every day," said John Powers, director of product management at ECHO. "Every advancement begins with one question: How can we help users get more done? The PB-9510 is our answer, delivering the power, reliability and comfort commercial crews need to tackle demanding jobs with confidence."

Key details include:

ECHO's most powerful backpack blower with 56 Newtons of sustained blowing force.

with 56 Newtons of sustained blowing force. 1,200 CFM and 230 MPH air performance to move more debris in fewer passes.

to move more debris in fewer passes. 79.9cc professional-grade engine engineered for consistent, high-output performance throughout the workday.

engineered for consistent, high-output performance throughout the workday. Metal-reinforced tube design for increased durability in high-wear areas.

for increased durability in high-wear areas. All-Day Comfort System featuring padded shoulder straps, chest strap, hip belt and vented back pad to help reduce operator fatigue.

featuring padded shoulder straps, chest strap, hip belt and vented back pad to help reduce operator fatigue. Posi-Loc™ tube system and variable-speed throttle for secure connections and precise power management.

for secure connections and precise power management. MSRP: $749.99

"The introduction of the world's first backpack blower more than 50 years ago reflected ECHO's belief that innovation should solve real challenges for professionals," Powers continued. "That philosophy continues to guide us today. The PB-9510 honors our heritage while reinforcing our commitment to delivering equipment professionals can depend on, day after day.”

The PB-9510 will be available in September through more than 6,000 independent ECHO dealers nationwide and online at The Home Depot throughout the United States.The PB-9510 is backed by ECHO's five-year consumer warranty and two-year commercial warranty.

For more information, visit www.echo-usa.com.

ABOUT ECHO, INC.

With more than 50 years in business, ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of high-performance outdoor power equipment for professionals and consumers. A global innovator since it was established in North America in 1972, ECHO has launched hundreds of products for both landscape professionals and homeowners. Based in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO and Shindaiwa. ECHO Inc. products are sold through more than 6,000 independent lawn care dealers as well as online and at major retail outlets across the United States. For more information, visit www.echo-usa.com.

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