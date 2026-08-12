Greystone Provides $30.3 Million in HUD Financing to Refinance Rhode Island Healthcare Portfolio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $30,260,600 in FHA/HUD-insured financing for the refinance of a four-property healthcare portfolio in Rhode Island. The financing was originated by Christopher Clare and Ryan Harkins, with additional team members including David Young, Ben Rubin, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher.

The portfolio is comprised of four skilled nursing facilities totaling 385 beds across Rhode Island. Greystone previously provided bridge financing for the portfolio, positioning the borrower to transition to long-term FHA/HUD-insured financing. The refinance supports the borrower’s long-term ownership strategy by replacing interim bridge debt with stable, lower-cost financing through HUD, reinforcing the portfolio’s continued operational and financial objectives.

“Greystone’s integrated platform continues to deliver financing solutions that support both immediate refinancing needs and long-term strategic goals,” said Mr. Harkins. “This transaction reflects our commitment to helping healthcare operators optimize performance while securing durable, lower-cost capital through HUD execution.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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Fran Del Valle

fran@influencecentral.com