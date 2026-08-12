ZAGG Unveils Premium Screen Protection and Cases for the Google Pixel 11 Series

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced its newest screen protection and case lineup engineered specifically for the Google Pixel® 11 family of device, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, as well as the latest Google Pixel Watch 5. The ZAGG collection gives Pixel owners a full suite of protection built to match the design and technology of Google’s newest devices from day one.

“Google Pixel devices continue to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation, and consumers expect accessories that are equally thoughtful in their design and performance,” said Brad Bell, SVP of global marketing at ZAGG. “From graphene-infused screen protection that helps preserve display clarity and responsiveness to magnetic-compatible cases designed for everyday convenience, our latest Google Pixel collection is built to protect the devices people rely on most without compromising the premium experience Google has created.”

Premium Screen Protection

At the top of the lineup is ZAGG XTR5 (Biometric) ($59.99), ZAGG’s most advanced screen protector for Google Pixel smartphones. XTR5 features circadian-focused blue light technology that filters the blue light most disruptive to sleep, supporting deep, restorative sleep so you wake up refreshed.1 It’s also built to last: infused with graphene through ZAGG’s proprietary Hexiom Impact Technology2, XTR5 is up to 11 times stronger than basic screen protectors and is independently strength-tested by UL, a leading global safety science company3. Completing the design are an anti-reflective coating for enhanced color vibrancy, and a new two-step PerfectFit™ installation system with anti-dust adhesive.4 XTR5 is compatible with Pixel 11’s biometric fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated version is available for the outside display of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

For customers who prioritize privacy, Glass Elite Privacy (Biometric) ($59.99) delivers up to 5X strength along with two-way privacy protection that shields on-screen content from side views.3

Glass Elite (Biometric) ($49.99) rounds out core screen protection with 5X strength and ZAGG’s ClearPrint Technology, an oil-dispersing treatment that makes fingerprints nearly invisible.3 A non-biometric version ($39.99) is available for the outside display of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Glass Elite Camera Lens ($19.99) protects the Pixel 11 series’ camera array with scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass and a smudge-resistant finish, available across every model in the lineup, including the Pro Fold.

ZAGG screen protectors will bear the “Made for Google Pixel™” badge, indicating they have been designed by ZAGG for use with the Pixel 11 smartphones and Pixel Watch 5 and have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards. All Glass Elite and XTR5 protectors are made with up to 30% recycled glass and carry ZAGG’s limited lifetime warranty.5

Cases Built for Everyday and Extreme Protection

ZAGG’s case lineup for Pixel 11 includes three additions to its family of magnetic-compatible cases. Crystal Palace ($49.99) is a lightweight, crystal-clear case with a co-molded, seamless design, reinforced with graphene for up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection6, an industry-leading anti-yellow treatment, and up to 63% post-consumer recycled materials7.

Rainier ($69.99) offers extreme protection in a two-piece design, a reinforced frame paired with a rugged outer case, rated for up to 22 feet (7 meters) of drop protection6, and made with up to 62% post-consumer recycled materials7.

For the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Crystal Palace Lite ($69.99) brings the same clear, anti-yellowing design to a foldable case with an easy-open, contoured hinge.

All three cases are compatible with magnetic wireless charging accessories and carry ZAGG’s limited lifetime warranty. Like the ZAGG screen protectors, all ZAGG cases will bear the “Made for Google Pixel” badge.

Protection That Extends to Pixel Watch 5

ZAGG’s Ultra Eco screen protector ($24.99), made with up to 99% plant-based materials8, is available now for the Google Pixel Watch 5 in both 41mm and 45mm sizes, offering edge-to-edge shatter protection with a glass-like, high-gloss finish and an EZ Apply® installation tray made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials7. Ultra Eco is one of ZAGG’s most environmentally conscious screen protection products.

Availability

The new ZAGG lineup for Google Pixel 11 and Pixel Watch 5 is available now through ZAGG.com, and select products are available on Amazon.com and in-store at AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, and Verizon stores nationwide. Pricing and availability may vary by retailer. ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.9

1Based on a 2024 study conducted by SleepScore Labs. Individual results may vary. This information is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for any health condition.

2See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

3Product family tested by a 3rd party independent lab against select basic screen protectors available on the market.

4Peak filtration at 480-500nm. Based on CIE System for Metrology of Optical Radiation in the International Standard CIE S 026/E:2018

5Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

6Mil Std 810G 516

7Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

8Plant-based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used.

9Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Google’s “made for” badge, Google Pixel, and related marks are trademarks of Google LLC. These products have been certified by ZAGG Inc to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of these products or their compliance with any applicable safety or other requirements. Learn more at g.co/madeforgoogle. SleepScore Labs is a trademark of Consumer Sleep Solutions LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator in screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 450 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com



Ampliphi Communications

Joshua Heath

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

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