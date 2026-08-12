New review prioritizes maternal mental health during pregnancy

Washington, DC, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treating depression during pregnancy is essential to protecting the health of mothers, babies and families, according to a new review led by Children’s National that calls for a renewed focus on maternal mental health and access to evidence-based care.

The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, examines the role of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and selective serotonin-norepinephrine inhibitors (SNRIs) in treating major depressive disorder during pregnancy. In the U.S., 5% to 6% of pregnant patients are treated with SSRIs, primarily for major depressive disorder, which affects about 12% of pregnant patients.

Psychiatric conditions are a leading cause of maternal morbidity and mortality. The review emphasizes that major depressive disorder is a complex brain disease shaped by genetic, environmental and epigenetic factors. Untreated, or undertreated, the illness can affect fetal and infant outcomes.

Key findings include:

SSRIs are an essential component of perinatal mental health care for many patients with major depressive disorder.

Evidence defining the benefits of SSRI treatment in pregnancy is more limited than evidence describing risks, but several studies show adverse effects when treatment is discontinued in patients with moderate to severe depression.

Evaluating SSRI safety during pregnancy is challenging because observational studies can be confounded by the underlying illness and related factors.

When the effects of medication are separated from those of depression and its consequences, accumulated evidence suggests SSRIs carry little or no risk for serious adverse outcomes.

The field is shifting toward prioritizing treatment of major depressive disorder to optimize maternal health.

“For too long, conversations about depression treatment during pregnancy have focused narrowly on medication exposure, rather than the very real risks of untreated illness,” said Katherine Wisner, MD, MS, associate chief of Perinatal Mental Health at Children’s National and lead author of the study. “Our review reinforces that maternal mental health is central to the health of two generations. Patients deserve balanced, evidence-based guidance that helps them weigh the benefits of treatment alongside potential risks.”

The authors call for coordinated improvements in clinical care and research, including expanded access to maternity, child health and psychiatric services, particularly in communities with limited care options. They also emphasize the importance of structured decision-making that considers the risks of untreated or undertreated illness, the benefits of treatment and the risks associated with SSRI exposure.

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About Children’s National

For 155 years, Children’s National in Washington, D.C., has delivered expert pediatric care at every milestone. As the region’s only standalone children’s hospital, kids have been the center of its mission since 1870. Today, it is one of the top 10 children’s hospitals in the nation and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children’s National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children.

The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus opened in 2021, a first-of-its-kind pediatric hub dedicated to developing new and better ways to care for kids. Children’s National has been designated four times in a row as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including Maryland and Virginia. Children’s National is home to the Children’s National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

In 1987, Children’s National founded Safe Kids Worldwide, a non-profit dedicated to reducing unintentional injuries among children through comprehensive national and global education, research and advocacy. As a non-profit, Children's National relies on generous donors to help ensure that every child receives the care they need.

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