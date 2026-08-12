Royalton Vessence Cancun Now Accepting Reservations, Bringing the New Vision of All-Inclusive Hospitality to Mexico

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Hotels & Resorts announces that reservations are now open for Royalton Vessence Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, ahead of its March 1, 2027 opening. Following the successful debut of the Royalton Vessence brand in Barbados, the highly anticipated resort brings its signature approach to mindful, elevated all-inclusive travel to one of the most desirable beachfront locations in Cancun's Hotel Zone. Designed around the way people travel today, Royalton Vessence Cancun will introduce a groundbreaking collection of Multi Bed Suites, offering an innovative accommodation concept that delivers exceptional flexibility, generous living space, and premium comfort for families, friends, and multigenerational travelers.

The resort celebrates the character of its destination through thoughtfully curated experiences inspired by the spirit of Mexico. Just 20 minutes from Cancun International Airport, the journey begins with a locally produced in-room welcome spirit, setting the tone for a stay enriched by art workshops, cooking classes, wine and spirits tastings, elevated surroundings, and creative programming that celebrates the destination.

"With reservations now open for Royalton Vessence Cancun, we're excited to welcome guests to discover a new kind of all-inclusive experience beginning next March," said Jordi Pelfort, President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts. "Cancun, with its world-renowned beaches, vibrant energy, and global appeal, was the natural choice for the brand's next chapter. Royalton Vessence Cancun reflects everything we've learned from the successful launch of the brand, while introducing the Multi Bed Suites and experiences designed to inspire connection, well-being, and effortless luxury."

Continuing Royalton Hotels & Resorts' commitment to hospitality innovation, the resort's 376 suites introduce the brand's new Multi Bed Suites, a thoughtfully designed accommodation concept that reimagines how people travel together. Replacing the traditional complementary sofa bed with two full-size Royalton signature DreamBed™ mattresses seamlessly integrated into a Murphy bed design, the suites maximize both sleeping capacity and living space, ensuring every guest enjoys the comfort of a real bed.

Each Multi Bed Suite includes personalized butler service, making it the only accommodation category at Royalton Vessence Cancun to offer Royalton's signature Butler Service. Thanks to the resort's thoughtfully planned room layout, guests booking Multi Bed Suites can also expect exceptional availability of connecting accommodations, making shared travel more convenient than ever for families and groups.

Beyond the accommodations, seven restaurants and five bars showcase elevated culinary experiences inspired by global flavors and the richness of Mexican cuisine. At the heart of the resort's social scene, the signature oceanfront Rooftop invites guests to enjoy a rooftop pool, handcrafted cocktails, and panoramic Caribbean views, while destination-inspired experiences and 24-hour room service complete the stay.

Additional offerings include Moddo Fitness by Royalton FIT, The Royal Spa, oceanfront pools, spacious swim-out suites, beachfront pool cabanas, non-motorized watersports, and a variety of activities designed to inspire relaxation, exploration, and connection throughout every stay.

With reservations now open, travelers can be among the first to experience Royalton Vessence Cancun when it welcomes guests on March 1, 2027. From pioneering Multi Bed Suites to immersive destination-inspired experiences, elevated dining, and exceptional service, the resort sets a new benchmark for all-inclusive travel in the heart of Cancun's Hotel Zone.

For more information or to book your next vacation, visit royaltonresorts.com or contact media@royalton.com.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across eight of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations. Through its eight distinct brands, the company offers a range of vacation experiences tailored to different travel styles, from family-friendly escapes and elevated adults-only retreats to boutique hideaways and entertainment-driven getaways.

Recognized for its innovative approach to all-inclusive hospitality, the company continues to expand its presence across the Caribbean while introducing new concepts that respond to evolving traveler preferences. Its portfolio includes award-winning resorts and brands recognized by leading travel publications and industry organizations, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. This includes Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton. To learn more, visit www.royalton.com.

Royalton is committed to supporting the environment, empowering its people and strengthening the communities where it operates through its Royalton Sustainability Standards.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24042811-ec9d-4726-9271-a479dbeabb7f