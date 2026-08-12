IDB Group’s Amazonia for All Initiative Has First ETF with BTG Pactual Asset

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTG Pactual Asset Management, one of Latin America’s largest asset managers, has launched AMAB11, the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) associated with the Inter-American Development Bank Group’s (IDB Group) Amazonia for All initiative.

The fund marks an important step to broaden access to investments focused on Brazil’s Legal Amazon, enabling retail investors to participate in financing initiatives that support the region’s sustainable development and strengthen its capital markets. The initiative seeks to encourage a virtuous cycle of sustainable investment in the Amazon.

Managed by BTG Pactual Asset Management, AMAB11 plans to invest in financial instruments aligned with the Amazon Bond Issuance Guidelines, developed by the IDB Group and the World Bank. The guidelines establish eligibility, transparency, and reporting criteria for financial instruments that support sustainable development in the Amazon region across Latin America.

“Now, any individual investor, with as little as R$10, can directly contribute to and own a share of development projects in the Amazon. This ETF is a pioneering step toward democratizing access to investments in the Amazon region,” said Ilan Goldfajn, President of the IDB Group. “We hope this initiative will inspire institutions in Brazil to issue financial instruments that support the development of the region,” he added.

“AMAB11 reflects BTG Asset’s role as a leader and innovator in the Latin American investment industry. By aligning with the IDB Group’s sustainability guidelines for Amazon investments, this ETF combines return potential and impact in a solution that is accessible, transparent, and tax efficient. It provides local and global investors with access to a new investment strategy while helping connect capital markets to the Amazon region,” said Rubens Henriques, CEO of BTG Pactual Asset Management.

AMAB11’s portfolio includes Amazon Bonds aligned with the issuance guidelines, debentures issued by companies with significant activities in Brazil’s Legal Amazon, and Brazilian federal government securities. The combination of these instruments with BTG Asset’s portfolio management expertise is expected to promote transparency and alignment with Amazonia’s sustainable development objectives.

The launch is part of Amazonia for All, an initiative linked to the IDB Group’s Amazonia Forever program. The initiative seeks to expand opportunities for retail investors to support Amazon development through financial instruments that adhere to high standards of transparency, impact, and sustainability. It also contributes to the broader goals of Amazonia Forever, which mobilizes financing, knowledge, and partnerships to promote sustainable development, expand economic opportunities, and support conservation efforts across the region.

The IDB Group contributes the Amazonia for All seal and framework, while BTG Pactual Asset Management is responsible for managing AMAB11 and making all investment decisions related to the fund.

About the IDB Group

The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) is the leading source of development financing and knowledge for improving lives in Latin America and the Caribbean. It comprises the IDB, which works with the region’s public sector and facilitates private sector engagement; IDB Invest, which supports private companies and projects; and IDB Lab, which promotes entrepreneurial innovation.

About Amazonia Forever

Amazonia Forever is the IDB Group’s regional coordination program aimed at protecting biodiversity through greater development and economic opportunities. The program operates through three pillars: expanding financing, promoting knowledge exchange, and facilitating regional coordination among the eight countries that share the Amazon biome.

About BTG Pactual Asset Management

BTG Pactual Asset Management is one of Latin America’s largest asset managers, with more than R$673 billion in assets under management across a broad range of liquid and alternative investment strategies. The firm has a presence in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Luxembourg.

Contacts

Romina Nicaretta

Communications Lead Specialist

rominan@iadb.org

1-202-623-1555