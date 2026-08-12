Geekplus Unveils RoboShuttle Hyper, Raising the Throughput Ceiling for Tote-to-Person Fulfillment





BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekplus (HKEX: 2590), a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), today launched RoboShuttle Hyper, its next-generation tote-to-person climbing AMR solution.

Engineered for high-throughput operations, including B2C e-commerce order surges, fresh-food and cold-chain fulfillment, consolidation warehouse operations and micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs), RoboShuttle Hyper delivers up to 6,000 totes per hour per 1,000 square meters. The accompanying new Max Workstation enables a dual-point continuous tote-feeding mode that can exceed 800 totes per hour.

Throughput is a critical metric for fulfillment operators, and RoboShuttle Hyper was engineered to optimize it at every level. The system allows more robots to work in the same space at the same time without trading away reliability.

Raising throughput through greater concurrency

RoboShuttle Hyper climbs at up to 1.5 m/s. New motion-control algorithms, refined across years of real-world robot operation, give Hyper faster travel and tighter positioning accuracy when retrieving totes. Its 1:10 charge-to-discharge ratio helps maintain availability during peak periods.

Parallel horizontal and vertical climbing enables 50% higher concurrency than the industry norm. RoboShuttle Hyper supports concurrent operation of multiple robots across adjacent columns. Only two rack columns need to be locked, compared to the industry norm of four to six columns. RoboShuttle Hyper also enables dual-robot operation within the same column. The innovative double-deep, dual-pass, bidirectional retrieval design reduces climbing cycles and boosts both storage density and operational efficiency.

Two aisles running beneath a single rack increase robot path density by 30% over the industry average, reducing congestion and enabling faster dispatching. Geekplus’ intelligent scheduling system can coordinate up to 5,000 robots across 50,000 square meters and 3 million storage locations.

Reliability is reinforced through a column-rail-integrated system with decoupled beam loading, multi-layer fall protection limiting tote fall distance to 50 mm or less, and real-time tote misalignment detection and re-centering. RoboShuttle Hyper is also compatible with RoboSafe, Geekplus’ safety vest solution.

A complete tote-to-person AMR portfolio

Geekplus entered the tote-handling segment in 2018 and has continued to expand its technology portfolio, from its large/small robot architecture to the launch of RoboShuttle Air in 2024 and the introduction of Robot Arm Picking Stations in 2025.

RoboShuttle Hyper joins RoboShuttle Air and RoboShuttle Flex in a three-solution portfolio designed to address different warehouse requirements:

RoboShuttle Hyper: Next-generation tote-to-person climbing AMR solution optimized for ultra-high throughput and density in applications including fresh food, B2C e-commerce, consolidation warehouses and MFCs.

Next-generation tote-to-person climbing AMR solution optimized for ultra-high throughput and density in applications including fresh food, B2C e-commerce, consolidation warehouses and MFCs. RoboShuttle Air: Lightweight flying tote solution designed for stable, fixed-takt operations in finished-goods and manufacturing warehouses, including environments with imperfect floor flatness.

Lightweight flying tote solution designed for stable, fixed-takt operations in finished-goods and manufacturing warehouses, including environments with imperfect floor flatness. RoboShuttle Flex: Built for flexibility across large SKU ranges, multiple container types and fluctuating order volumes.



RoboShuttle Hyper is also fully compatible with Geekplus’ Robot Arm Picking Stations and the Gino 1 general-purpose humanoid robot, extending the company’s end-to-end capabilities for high-throughput fulfillment.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfillment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realize flexible, reliable and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

Media Contact:

Bernice Zhang

Geekplus Public Relations

bernice.zhang@geekplus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42fe6a50-e2ab-43b9-bdcd-17afeaf81c4a