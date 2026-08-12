Interra Health Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interra Health , which delivers the first patient-centric medication prescribing experience, announced today that it has been named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

Interra Health achieved an impressive three-year revenue growth rate of 107 percent, roughly doubling its revenue over three years.

Interra Health was formed earlier this year by the merger of DoseSpot and Arrive Health. The company has 200 employees and processes close to 350M ePrescribing transactions annually. Interra Health works with 800,000 providers in the US - nearly all the registered ePrescribers in the country.

"We are thrilled to have made the Inc. 5000 list, and I want to thank the entire Interra Health team as well as our thousands of customers and partners across the U.S. for making this possible," said Josh Weiner, CEO of Interra Health. "We have a mission to improve medication affordability and access through transparency. Patients deserve nothing less and Interra Health is here to help deliver.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Interra Health

Interra Health delivers the first patient-centric prescribing experience, providing trusted eligibility, price transparency and pharmacy information to providers and patients. By enabling informed decisions at the point of care, Interra Health empowers providers and gives patients clearer access to affordable medications. Built on the proven capabilities of DoseSpot, Arrive Health and pVerify, Interra Health unifies coverage, prescribing, price transparency and access insights at the point of care. Learn more at http://interrahealth.com