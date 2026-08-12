Eightfold AI Named “Agentic AI HR Solution of the Year” in 2026 HR Tech Breakthrough Awards Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI , the pioneer of AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Agentic AI HR Solution of the Year” award in the inaugural HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership.

Traditional interviewing remains one of the most resource-intensive and inconsistent stages of the hiring process. Scheduling bottlenecks, evaluator fatigue, and unstructured formats limit how many candidates organizations can assess and how fairly they can do it. Eightfold AI addresses these challenges with an agentic approach that brings structured interviewing to every stage of the talent acquisition workflow.

Eightfold AI Interviewer and AI Interview Companion are part of a unified, AI-native talent platform that provides one intelligence layer across the hiring workflow. The solutions help to

run structured, skills-based conversations continuously, at scale, and with enterprise-grade governance.

AI Interviewer supports the full interview journey from initial assessment through interviews, and pairs it with AI Interview Companion, which brings real-time guidance, structured insights, and consistent evaluation to human-led rounds. Both are powered by Eightfold Talent Intelligence, trained on 1.6 billion career trajectories and 1.6 million skills, enabling the system to understand role context, evaluate skills and potential.

“Our solutions have been designed to fundamentally transform interviewing by bringing the scale, consistency, and intelligence of AI agents to one of the most important moments in the talent process. The impact is measurable: we've seen some customers achieve an 84% candidate NPS, improve time-to-fill by approximately 33%, and reduce time to interview by up to 90%," said Ashutosh Garg, Cofounder and CEO of Eightfold AI. "We are grateful to receive the 'Agentic AI HR Solution of the Year' award from HR Tech Breakthrough. By combining enterprise data with insights from billions of career profiles, Eightfold is powering the world's most complete picture of talent."

The HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program is produced by Tech Breakthrough, the organization behind more than a decade of recognition programs spanning AI, cybersecurity, fintech, digital health, cleantech, edtech, and other technology sectors. The inaugural HR Tech Breakthrough program evaluates solutions across the full spectrum of human resources and workforce technology, from talent acquisition and onboarding to performance management, employee experience, workforce analytics, and beyond. The 2026 program drew nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, reflecting the global scope and pace of innovation in HR technology.

“Eightfold makes enterprise-grade AI interviewing not just faster and fairer, but more efficient. When hiring moves at human speed, it is often limited by scheduling friction and evaluation quality that degrades by the end of each recruiting day. Most HR automation tools stop at scheduling or basic screening, with the occasional point solution offering interviewing as an add-on,” said Scott Johansson, Managing Director at HR Tech Breakthrough. “AI Interviewer and AI Interview Companion allow HR organizations to move from human-scale hiring to agent-scale execution without sacrificing accountability or fairness. AI Interviewer improves hiring and makes autonomous, enterprise-ready interviewing real across every stage of the process.”

Eightfold Talent Intelligence powers organizations across the Fortune 500, delivering 70%+ cost reduction in hiring.

About HR Tech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the HR Tech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the top companies, technologies, and products in today’s global human resources and workforce technology market. The annual program provides a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the most innovative solutions transforming how organizations attract, engage, develop, and retain talent in an increasingly digital and data-driven workplace.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold is the agentic talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent Intelligence, human-led. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

Media Contact

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press@eightfold.ai