Dynatrace Recognizes Carahsoft With Rising Star for North America Award for 2026

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the Rising Star for North America by Dynatrace, (NYSE: DT), a leading AI-powered observability platform. The award was announced at the Dynatrace Amplify 2026 Partner Sales Kick-off event and celebrates Carahsoft’s success in driving demand for Dynatrace’s solutions in 2025.

“Carahsoft has shown impressive early momentum across North America,” said Mike DeLuca, Vice President of NORAM Partner Sales at Dynatrace. “What stands out is how quickly it has built capability, developed strong customer relationships and consistently delivered results in real-world environments. Carahsoft is a partner we’ve seen grow rapidly in both confidence and impact over the past year.”

The Rising Star Award is presented to an emerging partner demonstrating strong performance across year-over-year revenue growth, partner-originated business and training and certification achievement. Carahsoft earned this recognition through consistent commercial progress, expanding customer engagement and close alignment with Dynatrace teams.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Dynatrace Rising Star for North America,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “This past year has been about building real momentum – expanding our customer base, deepening our technical expertise and turning early opportunities into meaningful outcomes. Working closely with Dynatrace and our reseller partners has been a key part of that journey, and this award reflects the energy and commitment of our teams.”

Carahsoft has become a trusted collaborator within the Dynatrace ecosystem, supporting Public Sector organizations as they scale observability and accelerate transformation initiatives.

Dynatrace’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6250 or Dynatrace@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Dynatrace’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com