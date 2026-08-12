CDM Smith wins first place for brand awareness campaign at 2026 SMPS National Awards Gala

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith received first place in the Brand Awareness Campaign, Mixed-Media category at the Society for Marketing Professional Services' (SMPS) 2026 Marketing Communications Awards (MCAs), one of the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry's most prestigious marketing competitions.

The award-winning "What's Happening NEXT Is Happening NOW" campaign was developed by CDM Smith's marketing and communications team to inspire clients, employees and industry professionals to prepare for the trends and technologies shaping the future. The integrated campaign combined thought leadership videos, social media content, recruiting initiatives, employee engagement activities and a webinar series to engage audiences across multiple channels.

Recognized for its creativity, strategic execution and measurable results, the campaign showcased the power of collaboration across the firm, bringing together employees from diverse disciplines to share insights, perspectives and expertise.

First Place: "What's Happening NEXT Is Happening NOW" Brand Awareness Campaign

As emerging technologies, shifting workforce dynamics and evolving client needs continue to transform the AEC industry, organizations face increasing pressure to anticipate what's next. CDM Smith created the "What's Happening NEXT Is Happening NOW" campaign to help audiences better understand these changes and prepare for future opportunities and challenges.

Through compelling storytelling and thought leadership, the campaign highlighted topics such as artificial intelligence, aging infrastructure, data centers, workforce trends and other forces shaping the industry. The effort reinforced CDM Smith's commitment to helping clients navigate change, identify opportunities and build resilient solutions for the future.

This recognition reflects the talent, creativity and dedication of CDM Smith's marketing and communications team, as well as the many technical experts and employee contributors who helped bring the campaign to life.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service through decades of know-how and digital ingenuity to deliver smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

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