FLEXJET DEBUTS CUSTOM FORMULA 1®  CAR AT THE QUAIL, A MOTORSPORTS GATHERING, ILLUSTRATING THE PARTNERSHIP’S RUNWAY AND RACEWAY SYNERGY

Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 12, 2026 – Flexjet, the global leader in luxury private aviation, celebrates both racetrack and runway during Monterey Car Week’s closing weekend August 14-16, 2026, with a custom Flexjet Formula 1® car as the centerpiece. The racecar will be the main attraction in the Flexjet VIP Lounge at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering to highlight the multi-year partnership with Formula 1® as the Official Private Aviation Supplier. In addition, Flexjet aircraft Owners will further experience the relationship at Flexjet’s private hospitality patio at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Flexjet’s partnership with Formula 1® brings the global luxury leader’s unrivalled approach to private aviation to an elite global audience within motorsport. A series of joint content initiatives celebrates the parallels of excellence, performance and precision between the two brands, each at the pinnacle of luxury private aviation and motor racing – Runway and Raceway. Monterey Car Week offers the appropriate stage to feature this custom racecar amongst the rare, beautiful and historically important cars on display.

“Flexjet Owners have a deep appreciation for exceptional engineering in all forms, whether in the cockpit or behind the wheel,” said Flexjet Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Florian. “Monterey Car Week is where automotive passion meets aviation excellence. Flexjet’s collaboration with Formula 1® is a natural fit, and celebrates the value of craftsmanship, technology and extraordinary experiences.”

Representing the pinnacle of car-to-cockpit synergy, this bespoke Formula 1® car serves as the ultimate expression of performance and craftsmanship. As a striking platform for this one-of-a-kind collaboration, Monterey Car Week embodies the shared passion that unites Flexjet Owners with the worlds of elite motorsport and rare, historically significant automobiles. This event is an excellent representation of elite ultra-high net worth individuals converging to celebrate heritage and exclusivity.

As the Formula 1® season progresses, Flexjet plans to showcase to Owners the true F1® experience as the Official Private Aviation Supplier at both the Austin and Vegas Grand Prix. A remarkable way to create the parallel of bespoke travel experience and luxury motorsport, Owners are provided with the thrill of witnessing one of the most elite and popular global sports of today, while also correlating the precision and effortless drive of a Flexjet aircraft.

Flexjet Aircraft Owners Continue to Mark Monterey Car Week on their Calendars

Whether a Flexjet aircraft Owner is looking to add to their collection, admire the latest automotive technology of today or appreciate motorcars of the past, Monterey Car Week continues to surprise and delight. Flexjet’s hospitality at this event is entering its 23rd year.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on Friday, August 14, provides Flexjet Owners with an exclusive opportunity to view the custom Formula 1 ® Flexjet car in the Flexjet VIP Lounge with its breathtaking view of the nearby Santa Lucia mountains at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club.

Flexjet car in the Flexjet VIP Lounge with its breathtaking view of the nearby Santa Lucia mountains at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club. At the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 16, Flexjet will host an exclusive Formula 1® styled private hospitality patio overlooking the 18th fairway of the renowned Pebble Beach Golf Links, considered one of the world’s most beautiful courses. First held in 1950, the Concours d’Elegance displays on that fairway many of history’s preeminent cars, some of them viewable only at this traditional venue for classic automobiles.

To get a sneak peek of the car and to learn more about Flexjet’s partnership, see Flexjet’s F1® page.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, the global leader in luxury private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 26 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 3 with IS-BAO. Flexjet Technical Services, a fully integrated maintenance and product support infrastructure, has operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe and its primary mission is to support the maintenance of the Flexjet fleet. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews assigned to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. The global fleet includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450, G500, G650 and G700. Flexjet’s helicopter division, which serves the northeastern United States, Florida and the United Kingdom, offers leases, helicopter cards and interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its Sikorsky S-76 helicopters, which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US. For more details, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @Flexjetllc.

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Contact:

Susan Ruiz Patton

Flexjet Senior Director of External Communications

216-333-9526 (mobile)

Susan.Ruiz.Patton@flexjet.com

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