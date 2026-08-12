NextNRG to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on August 13, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Participant Dial-In (U.S. Toll-Free): 877-407-9219 / +1 412-652-1274

877-407-9219 / +1 412-652-1274 Participant Dial-In (International): +1 412-652-1274

+1 412-652-1274 Participant Dial-In (Canada Toll-Free): 877-407-9219 / +1 412-652-1274

Webcast Access

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=2y69hPkv.

The webcast will be archived for 12 months following the call.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately three hours after the call ends and will remain accessible through August 23, 2026:

U.S. Toll-Free: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415

877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415 International: 201-612-7415

201-612-7415 Canada Toll-Free: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415

877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415 Replay Access Code: 13762286

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by deploying its AI-driven Smart Controller, a proprietary AI technology that continuously optimizes how energy is generated, stored, and consumed. The Company deploys the controller within microgrids at commercial, healthcare, municipal, industrial and federal sites, and at a utility scale through the Next Utility Operating System. NextNRG also sells EV chargers, is advancing wireless in-motion charging, and operates one of the nation's largest on-demand mobile fueling fleets.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com