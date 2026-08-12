JDM Web Technologies Reports SEO Growth for Seattle Hair Salon Salon Mérite

NEW DELHI, DL, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW DELHI, DL - August 12, 2026 -

SEO campaign launched in May 2025 delivers reported gains in organic traffic, local search engagement, and website authority.

JDM Web Technologies has reported significant improvements in organic search visibility and local search performance for Salon Mérite, a luxury hair salon in Seattle, Washington, following the launch of an SEO campaign in May 2025.

Salon Mérite offers premium hair services including hair color, balayage, blonde services, precision haircuts, hair extensions, color correction and other personalized salon services. The SEO campaign was designed to strengthen the salon's visibility when potential customers in Seattle searched for high-intent hair and beauty services.

According to campaign data compiled from SEO, website analytics, Google Business Profile and backlink monitoring tools, Salon Mérite experienced a reported 220% increase in organic website traffic and a 180% increase in Google Business Profile views and calls during the campaign. The website's referring domains increased from 50 to 148, while total backlinks grew from approximately 100 to 372.

The campaign also generated improved visibility across multiple priority service and location searches. Keywords related to luxury hair salons, balayage, personalized hair color, blonde specialists, haircuts, hair extensions and color correction moved from limited visibility into Page 1 and Page 2 positions in Google.

"Salon Mérite already had a strong service offering and established local presence. Our objective was to connect that existing brand strength with the way potential customers search online," said Naveen Kumar, Founder and CEO of JDM Web Technologies. "We combined technical SEO, search-intent targeting, content optimization, Local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization and authority building to create a stronger and more comprehensive search presence."

The campaign included technical SEO improvements addressing website crawlability, indexation, mobile usability, page performance, broken links, redirects, internal linking and other technical factors. On-page optimization focused on improving page titles, headings, content relevance, internal linking, image optimization and calls to action across key service pages.

Local search optimization was another major component of the campaign. JDM Web Technologies optimized Salon Mérite's Google Business Profile, business information, services, local search signals and citation presence. The strategy also focused on strengthening the connection between Salon Mérite's brand, services and Seattle location.

Content marketing expanded the website's coverage around important customer questions and service-related topics, including balayage, hair color, blonde hair services, haircare, extensions and color correction. Supporting content was connected through internal links to relevant commercial service pages to create a clearer path from informational searches to service discovery.

The campaign also included link-building and authority development. JDM Web Technologies used relevant content, guest blogging, local opportunities and industry-related link acquisition to expand Salon Mérite's external authority profile.

The campaign's reported technical improvements also included stronger mobile usability and website performance, with 90+ PageSpeed Insights scores reported during the campaign.

The complete Salon Mérite SEO Case Study provides additional information about the campaign strategy, keyword research, technical SEO, Local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, content marketing, link building and reported results.

For businesses looking to improve organic visibility, JDM Web Technologies provides SEO Services and Local SEO Services designed around industry, competition, search intent and target markets.

About JDM Web Technologies

JDM Web Technologies is a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, Local SEO, AI SEO, content marketing, link building and other digital marketing solutions. The company develops customized search strategies designed to improve online visibility, attract qualified visitors and support long-term business growth.

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For more information about JDM Web Technologies, contact the company here:



JDM Web Technologies

Naveen Kumar

9871530322

naveen@jdmwebtechnologies.com

S-128, Street No 3, Raja Puri Vishwas Park Extension Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110059