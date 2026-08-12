Diginex Limited Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex” or the “Company”), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today announced an update regarding its previously disclosed proposed acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited (“Resulticks”).

Diginex and Resulticks remain actively engaged in the final stages of completing transaction documentation and are working diligently to finalize all remaining details. The Company expects to issue a further market update upon the formal execution of definitive documentation.

There can be no assurance as to the precise timing of execution or that the proposed transaction will be completed on the terms previously announced, or at all.

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company") is a London-headquartered RegTech business, providing ESG, sustainability and compliance solutions through an integrated platform trusted by global enterprises and financial institutions.

Its portfolio of products and services spans the full sustainability lifecycle, including Diginex ESG (reporting), Plan A (carbon accounting), Matter (data and investment intelligence), Lumen (supply chain risk and traceability), Apprise (worker voice), and The Remedy Project (human rights remediation), combining technology, analytics and advisory services to turn verified data into decision-ready business intelligence.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, and the Company’s strategic plans. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Diginex Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact – Europe

Jan Hutterer | Kirchhoff Consult

Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact – US

Jackson Lin | Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global