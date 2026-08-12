Dr. Wallace Brucker Offers Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection Testing in Las Vegas as Part of Proactive Longevity Care

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LV Longevity Lab integrates an advanced blood test capable of screening for a signal shared by more than 50 types of cancer into its proactive, prevention-first approach to health and longevity

LAS VEGAS, NV — August 10, 2026 — LV Longevity Lab, under the medical direction of Dr. Wallace Brucker, MD, now offers the Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test in Las Vegas as a cornerstone of its proactive longevity program. The test, developed by GRAIL, can detect a signal shared by more than 50 types of cancer through a single blood draw, many of which have no recommended screening test available today.

The addition reflects the clinic's core philosophy: that the most powerful medicine is proactive, not reactive, and that detecting risk early, before symptoms appear, is the key to a longer, healthier life.

Closing a Critical Gap in Cancer Screening

Routine screening exists for only a handful of cancers, such as breast, colon, cervical, and lung. Yet the majority of cancer deaths are caused by cancers that have no recommended screening test at all, meaning they are often found only after symptoms develop and the disease has advanced.

The Galleri test is designed to help close that gap. It identifies DNA fragments shed into the bloodstream by cancer cells and, when a signal is detected, predicts where in the body that signal is likely originating, helping to guide a focused diagnostic evaluation.

"For decades, we have been remarkably good at treating cancer once we find it, but far less effective at finding it early enough across the board," said Dr. Wallace Brucker, medical director of LV Longevity Lab . "The problem has always been that we only had good screening tools for a few cancers. A test that can look for a signal shared by more than fifty types of cancer from a single blood draw is a genuine shift in what proactive care can offer. It gives us the chance to look where we simply could not look before."

Rigorously Studied Performance

The Galleri test has been evaluated in clinical studies involving tens of thousands of participants. It is designed for high specificity, meaning a very low rate of false alarms: in validated data, roughly 99.6% specificity, corresponding to a false positive rate of less than one percent. In practical terms, a person without cancer is very unlikely to receive a false "signal detected" result.

In GRAIL's large PATHFINDER 2 study, presented in 2026 and involving more than 35,000 adults, adding the Galleri test to standard-of-care screening substantially increased the number of cancers detected. Notably, a majority of the new cancers identified were found at earlier stages, when treatment options are broadest and outcomes are generally most favorable.

Dr. Brucker is careful to frame the test appropriately. "This is not a replacement for mammograms, colonoscopies, or any other recommended screening, it is a powerful addition to them," he said. "It also is not a crystal ball. No test detects every cancer, and results always have to be interpreted by a physician in the context of the whole person. What it does is expand our field of vision dramatically, and in proactive medicine, that is invaluable."

Part of a Complete Proactive Program

At LV Longevity Lab, the Galleri test is not offered in isolation. It is integrated into the clinic's comprehensive proactive health program, which also includes cardiovascular risk assessment, metabolic and hormonal evaluation, inflammation mapping, and biological-age markers. Results are reviewed personally by Dr. Brucker, who interprets them alongside a patient's full health picture and builds a personalized plan.

This whole-person approach reflects Dr. Brucker's background. A West Point graduate, orthopedic surgeon, and fellowship-trained functional medicine physician with more than three decades in medicine, he built LV Longevity Lab around the principle that waiting for symptoms is waiting too long.

"Early detection changes everything, not just for cancer, but for how we think about health," Dr. Brucker said. "The goal of everything we do here is to find the earliest possible signal that something is changing, and to act on it while we have the most options. Multi-cancer early detection fits that mission perfectly."

Availability

The Galleri test is recommended for adults at elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 and older, and is available now at LV Longevity Lab as part of a proactive health consultation. Patients interested in multi-cancer early detection or comprehensive proactive screening are encouraged to schedule a consultation.

About Dr. Wallace Brucker and LV Longevity Lab

Dr. Wallace Brucker is a West Point graduate, board-certified orthopedic surgeon, and fellowship-trained longevity physician who serves as medical director of LV Longevity Lab in Las Vegas. With more than three decades in medicine, he brings a proactive, root-cause approach to helping patients detect risk early and optimize their health, performance, and longevity.

Contact Information: Margaret Brucker, PA-C LV Longevity Lab 4315 Dean Martin Dr, Unit 230E, Las Vegas, NV 89103 (702) 478-3369 info@lvlongevitylab.com lvlongevitylab.com







