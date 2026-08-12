Spectral Capital Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) (“Spectral” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure company that operates international telecommunications and messaging businesses, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“We generated $318.3 million of revenue in the second quarter, our second full quarter of reporting consolidated results across FortyTwo and Telvantis Voice Services, bringing our first-half 2026 revenue to $646.8 million. Our second quarter demonstrates the scale in our model: gross profit grew 50% sequentially and our operating loss narrowed from $3.0 million in the first quarter to $1.9 million,” stated Jenifer Osterwalder, Spectral Capital’s Chief Executive Officer.

Q2 2026 and Recent Highlights

Generated $318.3 million of consolidated revenue in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting the second full quarter of operations across FortyTwo and Telvantis Voice Services (TVS), bringing first-half 2026 revenue to $646.8 million.

Reported gross profit of $3.3 million in Q2 2026 up from $2.2 million in Q1 2026.

The proposed transaction for Intermatica S.p.A., an Italy‑based telecommunications and enterprise messaging company, continues to move forward. The transaction remains subject to due diligence, board approval, and execution of definitive agreements.





Key Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Consolidated Revenues $318.3M Gross Profit $3.3M Operating Income (Loss) $(1.9)M Net Income* $7.3M Cash and Equivalents $5.3M * Net income for the quarter includes a $9.9 million non-cash gain from the change in fair value of contingent consideration.



Outlook

Reflecting first-half 2026 results, Spectral expects to exceed its previously provided full year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $700 million by $200 million. The Company continues to expect full year 2026 profitability through increased efficiencies and expanded margins throughout the year.

A full list of Company SEC filings, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, can be found on Spectral Capital’s SEC profile .

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) is a U.S. corporation providing international telecommunications and messaging services through two wholly owned operating subsidiaries: Telvantis Voice Services, Inc. (“TVS”), which provides international wholesale voice termination, and 42 Telecom Ltd. (“FortyTwo”), which provides SMS aggregation, enterprise messaging, OTT messaging, and access to SS7 and messaging platforms. Spectral also develops intellectual property which it is evaluating for application to the operations of its subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN’s growth and business strategy. Words such as “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the ability to achieve projected revenue levels or profitability targets, including the Company’s updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance; changes in FCCN’s business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; the ability to complete pending acquisitions on anticipated terms or at all; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.