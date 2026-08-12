Purple Appoints Imani Butler as Growth Director, North America

Manchester, LANCS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, the leading global guest, staff and multi-tenant WiFi and analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Imani Butler as Growth Director, North America. In this role, Butler will build strategic partnerships and drive growth across North America, helping more organizations use their WiFi and data to improve customer experiences and grow their business.

Imani Butler joins Purple as Growth Director, North America

Butler brings more than 11 years of experience in enterprise sales, strategic partnerships, and business development, helping organizations use technology, data, and partnerships to improve customer experiences and drive measurable business growth. Throughout his career, he has worked alongside executive teams to build long-term partnerships, identify growth opportunities, and develop strategies that create meaningful value for both customers and the businesses they serve.

His experience spans SaaS, AI, marketing technology, and data-driven solutions, where he has developed a consultative approach centered on listening first, understanding each organization's goals, and building relationships that extend well beyond the initial conversation.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Purple at such an exciting stage of the company's growth. What attracted me most was the opportunity to help build something meaningful by developing strategic partnerships that create long-term value for both Purple and our customers. I'm looking forward to learning from an incredibly talented team, building strong relationships across North America, and helping more organizations discover how Purple can transform the way they engage with their customers."

- Imani Butler, Growth Director, North America, Purple

The appointment supports Purple's continued expansion across North America, as more organizations look to turn everyday connectivity into deeper customer insight, stronger engagement and new commercial value.

To book a meeting with Imani, please click here.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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