New York, USA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postoperative Pain Management Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 45+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Developing Drugs for Market Entry | DelveInsight

The postoperative pain management clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 52+ pipeline postoperative pain management drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for postoperative pain management across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the postoperative pain management domain.

Postoperative Pain Management Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s postoperative pain management pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 52+ pipeline postoperative pain management drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline postoperative pain management drugs. Key postoperative pain management companies, such as Ensysce Biosciences, Xgene Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Allay Therapeutics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Shanghai Yidian Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd., Rebel Medicine Inc., Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Gyre Therapeutics, Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Concentric Analgesics, Sustained Therapeutics Inc., Luye Pharma Group, and others, are evaluating new postoperative pain management drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new postoperative pain management drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline postoperative pain management therapies, such as PF614, XG005, HRS-2129, ATX101, BL1332, HL-1186, ALX006, TRD205, LTG-001, CG001419, KHN702, SYH9089, HSK55718, CA-051, ST-01, LY-03014 and others, are in different phases of postoperative pain management clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of postoperative pain management clinical trials. Approximately 12+ postoperative pain management drugs are in the late and mid stages of development.

Notable MoAs in postoperative pain management clinical trials include Opioid mu receptor agonists, CACNA2D1 protein modulators, Cyclooxygenase inhibitors, Nav1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors, Angiotensin type 2 receptor antagonists, TrkA receptor degraders, and others.

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What is Postoperative Pain Management?

Postoperative pain management refers to the assessment, prevention, and treatment of pain experienced by patients following a surgical procedure. Its primary goal is to minimize discomfort, facilitate recovery, improve patient satisfaction, and reduce the risk of complications associated with uncontrolled pain, such as delayed wound healing, impaired mobility, respiratory problems, and prolonged hospital stays. Postoperative pain management typically involves a multimodal approach that combines different analgesic strategies, including non-opioid medications, opioids, regional anesthesia techniques, and non-pharmacological interventions such as physical therapy and psychological support. Effective pain management is tailored to the patient's individual needs, the type of surgery performed, and the severity of pain, ensuring optimal recovery while minimizing adverse effects and the risk of medication dependence.





Find out more about postoperative pain management drug development @ Postoperative Pain Management Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Postoperative Pain Management Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA PF614 Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. III Opioid mu receptor agonists Oral XG005 Xgene Pharmaceutical II/III CACNA2D1 protein modulators; Cyclooxygenase inhibitors Oral HRS-2129 Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals II/III Nav1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors Oral LTG-001 Latigo Biotherapeutics II Nav1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors Oral TRD205 Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited II Angiotensin type 2 receptor antagonists Oral CG001419 Gyre Therapeutics I TrkA receptor degraders Oral

Learn more about the emerging postoperative pain management therapies @ Postoperative Pain Management Clinical Trials

Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, stated that postoperative pain remains a significant clinical challenge, necessitating effective pain control to enhance recovery and improve patient outcomes. The market is being primarily driven by the increasing adoption of multimodal analgesia approaches aimed at reducing opioid use and minimizing associated adverse effects. Continued development of non-opioid and long-acting therapies is expected to support market growth and expand treatment options.

Recent Developments in Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Space

In April 2026 , AbbVie agreed to pay USD 30 million upfront to Haisco Pharmaceutical Group for ex-China rights to two non-opioid pain treatment candidates. The deal includes USD 10 million in near-term milestones and up to USD 705 million in additional milestone payments. It grants AbbVie rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize two NaV1.8 inhibitor assets outside Greater China. HSK55718 is one of the two licensed assets. It is designed to block the NaV1.8 sodium channel—a key component of a pathway primarily found in pain-sensing nerve cells that transmit pain signals to the brain.

, AbbVie agreed to pay USD 30 million upfront to Haisco Pharmaceutical Group for ex-China rights to two non-opioid pain treatment candidates. The deal includes USD 10 million in near-term milestones and up to USD 705 million in additional milestone payments. It grants AbbVie rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize two NaV1.8 inhibitor assets outside Greater China. is one of the two licensed assets. It is designed to block the NaV1.8 sodium channel—a key component of a pathway primarily found in pain-sensing nerve cells that transmit pain signals to the brain. In January 2026 , Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. announced it has enrolled 50% of subjects targeted for interim review in its pivotal Phase III clinical trial of PF614 , the Company's next-generation opioid candidate engineered to deliver powerful pain relief with built-in abuse protection.

, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. announced it has enrolled 50% of subjects targeted for interim review in its pivotal Phase III clinical trial of , the Company's next-generation opioid candidate engineered to deliver powerful pain relief with built-in abuse protection. In December 2025 , Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company's pivotal Phase III clinical trial of PF614 , its lead product candidate.

, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company's pivotal Phase III clinical trial of , its lead product candidate. In December 2025 , Cullgen Inc. announced the completion of its Phase I clinical trial evaluating its lead product candidate, CG001419 , a potential first-in-class, oral, pan-TRK protein degrader, which is part of a new class of pain signaling channel modulators for the treatment of pain.

, announced the completion of its Phase I clinical trial evaluating its lead product candidate, , a potential first-in-class, oral, pan-TRK protein degrader, which is part of a new class of pain signaling channel modulators for the treatment of pain. In July 2025 , Xgene Pharmaceutical Inc. announced an exclusive licensing collaboration with Concord Acquisition (HK) Limited and its affiliates (“NeuroGen”) for XG005 , an innovative non-opioid analgesic. Under the agreement, NeuroGen was granted exclusive rights of development, registration, manufacturing, and commercialization of XG005 in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau. Xgene Pharma retained the worldwide rights to XG005, excluding the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau.

, Xgene Pharmaceutical Inc. announced an exclusive licensing collaboration with Concord Acquisition (HK) Limited and its affiliates (“NeuroGen”) for , an innovative non-opioid analgesic. Under the agreement, NeuroGen was granted exclusive rights of development, registration, manufacturing, and commercialization of XG005 in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau. Xgene Pharma retained the worldwide rights to XG005, excluding the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau. In June 2025 , Allay Therapeutics announced the completion of a USD 57.5M Series D financing round with leading global investors. Lightstone Ventures, ClavystBio, and WTT Investment Co-led the Series D financing with participation by existing investors. Proceeds from the financing support the Company’s Phase 2b registration trial evaluating ATX101 for the treatment of post-surgical pain following total knee replacement (TKA) surgery.

, Allay Therapeutics announced the completion of a USD 57.5M Series D financing round with leading global investors. Lightstone Ventures, ClavystBio, and WTT Investment Co-led the Series D financing with participation by existing investors. Proceeds from the financing support the Company’s Phase 2b registration trial evaluating for the treatment of post-surgical pain following total knee replacement (TKA) surgery. In May 2025 , Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, achieved a milestone in developing its first-in-class analgesic drug, TRD205 , a highly selective angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) antagonist, with the first patient successfully dosed.

, Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, achieved a milestone in developing its first-in-class analgesic drug, , a highly selective angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) antagonist, with the first patient successfully dosed. In March 2025 , Latigo Biotherapeutics announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to LTG-001 , the company’s oral, investigational selective Nav1.8 inhibitor for the treatment of acute pain. The FTD follows positive Phase I results which demonstrated a favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile for LTG-001.

, Latigo Biotherapeutics announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to , the company’s oral, investigational selective Nav1.8 inhibitor for the treatment of acute pain. The FTD follows positive Phase I results which demonstrated a favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile for LTG-001. In February 2025, Allay Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase IIb registration trial evaluating ATX101 for the treatment of post-surgical pain following total knee replacement (TKA) surgery.

Scope of the Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Opioid mu receptor agonists, CACNA2D1 protein modulators, Cyclooxygenase inhibitors, Nav1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors, Angiotensin type 2 receptor antagonists, TrkA receptor degraders, and others

: Opioid mu receptor agonists, CACNA2D1 protein modulators, Cyclooxygenase inhibitors, Nav1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors, Angiotensin type 2 receptor antagonists, TrkA receptor degraders, and others Key Postoperative Pain Management Companies : Ensysce Biosciences, Xgene Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Allay Therapeutics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Shanghai Yidian Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd., Rebel Medicine Inc., Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Gyre Therapeutics, Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Concentric Analgesics, Sustained Therapeutics Inc., Luye Pharma Group, and others.

: Ensysce Biosciences, Xgene Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Allay Therapeutics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Shanghai Yidian Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd., Rebel Medicine Inc., Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Gyre Therapeutics, Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Concentric Analgesics, Sustained Therapeutics Inc., Luye Pharma Group, and others. Key Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline Therapies: PF614, XG005, HRS-2129, ATX101, BL1332, HL-1186, ALX006, TRD205, LTG-001, CG001419, KHN702, SYH9089, HSK55718, CA-051, ST-01, LY-03014 and others.

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Table of Contents

1. Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Postoperative Pain Management Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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