TierPoint Earns Second Consecutive Telarus Top Supplier Award for Cloud & Managed Services

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint today announced it has been named the Telarus Top Supplier for Cloud & Managed Services 2025, marking the company's second consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition at the Telarus Partner Summit.

The award recognizes TierPoint's exceptional support of the Telarus advisor community throughout 2025, reflecting the company's continued investment in helping technology advisors address evolving customer needs through cloud innovation, partner collaboration, and trusted expertise across cloud, cybersecurity, colocation, disaster recovery, and managed services.

Throughout 2025, TierPoint distinguished itself by helping technology advisors solve increasingly complex infrastructure, cloud, and cybersecurity challenges through its nationwide portfolio of managed services, hybrid cloud expertise, and consultative channel engagement. The company continued to invest in solutions that enable advisors to help customers modernize IT environments while improving resiliency, security, and operational efficiency.

"Earning this recognition for the second consecutive year is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our advisor partners place in TierPoint every day," said TierPoint Channel Chief Isaiah Hogberg. "Our mission is to make it easier for our partners to help customers solve their most important technology challenges—from hybrid cloud and VMware modernization to managed security and AI readiness. This award is a testament to the strength of those partnerships and the dedication of our entire team to helping advisors grow their business and deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients."

TierPoint provides organizations with a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, colocation, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and managed services backed by decades of operational expertise. Through its nationwide platform, TierPoint enables advisors to deliver flexible technology solutions that evolve alongside customers' business needs, giving them the freedom to adopt the right mix of infrastructure, cloud, and security services without being limited to a single technology approach.

"Telarus is proud to honor TierPoint as the recipient of the Telarus Top Supplier for Cloud & Managed Services award, recognizing their leadership in innovation, education, and collaborative support across the channel," said Richard Murray, Chief Commercial Officer of Telarus. "Their work in 2025 empowered our technology advisors to win more business and deliver greater value to customers. We congratulate TierPoint and all the award winners for their outstanding impact."

Learn more about the 2025 Telarus award winners here: https://www.telarus.com/news/top-suppliers-awarded-at-telarus-2026-partner-summit/

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. enterprise data center footprints, with 40 world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast fiber network. TierPoint is also a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more.

About Telarus

Telarus, a leading global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to fueling technology advisor growth through deep market insights, channel expertise, and an unmatched suite of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables the modern advisor to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more or become a partner, visit www.telarus.com/become-a-partner .

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com