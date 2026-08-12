Palmetto Publishing Releases Mike Lauer's New Memoir About His Rise From Knicks Ball Boy to Entrepreneur

Charleston, SC, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Sweat Equity, a debut memoir by Mike Lauer that traces his path from fifteen-year-old ball boy for the New York Knicks to a career spanning professional sports media, live event production, and entrepreneurship. The book is now available in paperback and e-book formats through major retailers.

At fifteen, Lauer was not sitting in the stands at Madison Square Garden. He was under the basket, towel in hand, wiping sweat off the hardwood between plays. What began as a single night of work turned into nearly two decades inside one of the most recognized venues in professional sports. Over that span, Lauer moved from the court to the control room, tracking game statistics for the Knicks coaching staff while simultaneously building a career at NBA Entertainment, where he worked across production, editing, and live event coverage.

The memoir centers on a tension familiar to anyone who has operated at the margins of a high-pressure environment: proximity without position. Lauer was close enough to observe how decisions were made, how trust was earned, and how systems functioned beneath the surface, yet he was rarely at the center of the action. Sweat Equity examines how that vantage point became an advantage, and what it cost to reinvent a career built on observation into one built on ownership and entrepreneurship.

Mike Lauer stated, "I wrote this book because I spent years learning how things actually work inside rooms where no one thought I was paying attention. The real lessons never came from the spotlight. They came from consistency, from showing up, and from earning trust over time. I wanted to put that story on the page for anyone who has ever felt like they were on the outside looking in and wondered if what they were learning there actually mattered."

The book occupies a growing space in the publishing market where sports memoir meets business narrative. Readers drawn to behind-the-scenes accounts such as Phil Knight's Shoe Dog or Michael Dell's Play Nice but Win will find familiar themes here: systems thinking, career reinvention, and the unglamorous discipline that sustains long-term success. With continued public interest in the culture and business operations behind professional sports, Sweat Equity arrives at a moment when audiences are looking beyond highlight reels for the stories that explain how organizations actually function.

Sweat Equity is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Mike Lauer - Speaker & Author

Instagram: @mikelauerofficial

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About the Author: Mike Lauer spent nearly two decades inside Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic venues in professional sports. Starting at fifteen as a ball boy for the New York Knicks, he went on to track game statistics for the coaching staff while simultaneously building a career at NBA Entertainment, where he worked across production, editing, and live event coverage. That dual vantage point, on the floor and behind the camera, gave him a rare understanding of how high-pressure environments actually function beneath the surface.



That understanding is the foundation of his debut memoir, Sweat Equity: From Ball Boy to Builder. Rather than a traditional sports tell-all, the book is a systems story, tracing what Lauer learned by paying attention, earning trust, and operating in spaces where roles are earned, not given. After leaving the world of professional sports and media, he moved through a series of positions across business and operations, each reinforcing a core principle: success is built on awareness, consistency, and the willingness to do the work when no one is watching. Sweat Equity distills those lessons into a narrative that speaks to anyone navigating their own path through complex, competitive environments.



Lauer currently serves as General Manager of the Raleigh Red Oaks baseball club in the Old North State League. He lives in North Carolina with his wife and two children.

Find Mike Lauer at mikelauerofficial.com | Facebook: Mike Lauer – Speaker & Author | Instagram: @mikelauerofficial | X: @MLauerOfficial | TikTok: @mikelauerofficial.

Media Contact: info@mikelauerofficial.com

Available for interviews: Author, Mike Lauer

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