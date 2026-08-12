Noridian Awarded a Position on Oasis+ Contract Vehicle

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, has been awarded a position on the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract vehicle.

OASIS+ is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle that gives federal agencies a flexible and streamlined way to acquire professional services. Noridian is qualified in the Management & Advisory domain, positioning the company to compete for future federal work involving program management, consulting, business transformation and strategic advisory services.

The award expands the ways federal agencies can access Noridian's expertise in administering complex government health care programs, improving performance and delivering solutions that help public programs serve people more effectively.

As a Medicare Administrative Contractor for multiple jurisdictions, Noridian has performed provider management and administered over 270 million claims totaling more than $97 billion in 2025 alone. The scale of that work reflects decades of experience supporting some of the nation's largest and most complex health care programs. Through this work, we have honed expertise in areas that could benefit many agencies including program and project management, governance, risk management, regulatory compliance support, and business intelligence and analytics.

"The expertise and system maturity reflected in these accomplishments is both a responsibility and an honor," said Jon Bogenreif, president and CEO of Noridian.

The OASIS+ award gives federal organizations a new way to access that expertise. Agencies can leverage capabilities built through decades of managing complex health care programs and administering billions of dollars in claims. Through OASIS+, those capabilities are available through task orders tailored to an agency's specific needs.

"Noridian supports large health care programs every day," said Bogenreif. "OASIS+ gives agencies a direct line to that expertise. Whether the need is large or small, they can access the capabilities of a national health care contractor through a single task order."

For more than 60 years, Noridian has helped federal health care programs navigate change and complexity while maintaining a focus on efficiency, service and the patient. The OASIS+ contract vehicle creates new opportunities for agencies to benefit from that experience as they tackle evolving health care challenges.

About Noridian

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and health plan programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administers people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

Media Contact

Cailin Shovkoplyas

Communications Manager

701-282-1503

Cailin.Shovkoplyas@noridian.com