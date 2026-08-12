Kelly Engineering® Named Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's 2026 U.S. Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix®

Facts at a Glance:

Everest Group names Kelly Engineering ® Leader for fifth, Star Performer for third year in a row

Leader for fifth, Star Performer for third year in a row Recognition highlights investments in end-to-end engineering delivery and AI-enabled services

Business ranks as largest publicly traded engineering staffing firm, fourth largest overall in U.S.





TROY, Mich., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Engineering, a specialty division of global workforce strategy and solutions provider Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has been named a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's 2026 U.S. Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment. The business also maintained its No. 4 position on Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) list of the largest engineering staffing firms in the United States, validating the strengths of Kelly Engineering’s specialized workforce solutions and its overall market impact.

"Earning Leader and Star Performer status from Everest Group while maintaining our No. 4 ranking with SIA tells a clear story: We're continuously improving the breadth and depth of our specialized workforce solutions,” said Joel Leege, president, Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom. “As engineering work grows more complex, our clients need a partner who can move at scale with industry expertise. That's exactly where we've focused our strategy and it's gratifying to see that recognized."

Kelly Engineering supports clients in advanced technology, aerospace, automotive, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, mobility and other engineering-intensive industries, helping them solve increasingly complex workforce challenges. The business has been named a Leader by Everest Group for five consecutive years and ranks as a Star Performer for the third year in a row.

"Our clients operate in some of the most complex engineering environments including semiconductor fabs, data centers, and advanced manufacturing facilities. These are the sectors where engineering talent is hardest to find and the ones most critical to get right,” said Linda Stuit, senior vice president, engineering. “Our specialized staffing delivery, end-to-end solutions and AI-enabled recruiting are built to meet that challenge."

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® provides an objective, data-driven assessment of contingent staffing providers based on Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Providers are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. Star Performers are those with the highest year-over-year performance improvement on the PEAK Matrix®.

“Kelly Engineering has been positioned as both a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's U.S. Engineering Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, reflecting its specialized engineering talent capabilities, expanded project-based and managed engineering services, and continued investments in workforce development,” said Priyanka Mitra, vice president, Everest Group. “Its focus on high-growth engineering segments such as semiconductors, telecom, data centers, and advanced manufacturing, complemented by investments in the Academy of Engineering, Kelly Learning Center, and technology-enabled talent delivery, differentiates Kelly in addressing increasingly specialized engineering workforce requirements.”

In addition to engineering, Kelly achieved Leader status on Everest Group’s 2026 U.S. Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® assessments for IT, industrial, and business and professional, demonstrating the company’s expertise across specialized talent markets.

About Kelly Engineering®

Kelly Engineering creates expert talent solutions to solve the world’s most critical challenges. As the fourth-ranked engineering staffing provider in the U.S., we connect thousands of engineers each year to careers on the cutting edge of their fields, from sustainable mobility and energy to medical device and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. We give our clients a competitive edge by offering a full range of flexible workforce solutions, including a suite of statement of work (SOW) services called statementworX, contract staffing, and direct hire.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect approximately 375,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services and solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

christian.taske@kellyservices.com

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