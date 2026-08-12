Bullhorn Creative Transforms Wholesale Lender Into a Differentiated Brand With New Name, Identity, and Website

Lexington, KY, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn Creative, a branding agency specializing in naming, brand identity, and brand launch for professional and financial services companies, today announced the completion of a rebrand for Stockton Mortgage’s wholesale lending division. The division, previously operating under Lender Ltd., is now Cursive Lending, a name, identity, and digital platform built around the relationship-driven, concierge-style service that sets them apart in the wholesale lending market.

Headline for Cursive: Getting you to a signature faster.

From Invisible to Intentional

When Stockton Mortgage built a wholesale lending arm to serve banks, credit unions, and independent brokers, they created more than a new business line; they created a brand problem. The name Lender Ltd. sounds like a white-label mortgage company, but the descriptive name created problems when registering the business in some states. In a market where institutional lenders compete for business and talent, a forgettable name is a liability.

Bullhorn Creative was brought in to solve it.

A Name That Does the Work

After evaluating hundreds of names, the Bullhorn team landed on Cursive, a name chosen for the layers of meaning it carries into the market. Literally, cursive is fluid, connective, and fast, mirroring the lender’s rapid loan lifecycle. Metaphorically, it evokes the old-school relationships that differentiate them from cold, bureaucratic competitors. And practically, it’s a direct nod to the final, personal signature on closing documents.

The visual identity followed the name’s lead: deep navy paired with vibrant orange, anchored by a custom quill logo representing precision, heritage, and the human hand. Verbally, Bullhorn replaced stiff corporate language with approachable copy that lets independent brokers and credit unions understand what Cursive offers, and why it matters.

The engagement closed with a brand system delivered in a web-based brand guidelines and a refreshed website designed to make a specialized value proposition instantly clear.

“The best brand names don’t label a business; they hint at a story. Cursive earns attention, carries meaning, and gives a wholesale lender a genuine reason to be remembered. That’s what strong branding does.”

— Brad Flowers, Partner, Bullhorn Creative

Why It Matters for Financial Services Firms

The Cursive Lending project is emblematic of the challenge facing small and mid-size professional and financial services firms: they compete on the quality of their expertise, but their brands communicate something more generic. A forgettable brand undercuts a premium offering before the first conversation happens.

Bullhorn Creative helps firms in financial services, professional services, and adjacent industries move from undifferentiated to unmistakable through naming, brand identity, and brand launch.

About Bullhorn Creative

Bullhorn Creative is a Lexington, Kentucky-based branding agency with clients located across the country. Bullhorn helps small and mid-size professional and financial services companies build brands that earn attention and drive growth. Core services include naming, brand identity, and brand launch. To follow their work and get branding insights delivered weekly, subscribe to their Friday email newsletter at bullhorncreative.com.

A headline reading: Mortgage support for real humans.

Press Inquiries

Brad Flowers

brad [at] bullhorncreative.com

https://www.bullhorncreative.com/