University of the Virgin Islands Receives National Recognition for Student Success

U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) has been named the recipient of the 2026 Student Journey Award by the Education Advisory Board (EAB), a national education technology and services company, in recognition of the University's commitment to improving the student experience and advancing student success.

The recognition reflects UVI's commitment to placing student success at the center of its institutional priorities. The award recognizes the University's ongoing efforts to create an environment where students are supported from enrollment through graduation and are equipped to succeed academically, professionally, and personally.

The Student Journey Award honors a college or university that has demonstrated excellence in creating a seamless, student-centered experience that supports enrollment, persistence, and completion. The recognition highlights institutions that are using innovation, collaboration, and evidence-based strategies to improve student outcomes.

The award is part of EAB's annual CONNECTED Awards, now in its twelfth year, which recognizes outstanding achievements among colleges and universities that utilize EAB's student success and enrollment platforms, including Navigate360, Starfish, and Edify.

"This national recognition affirms the intentional work taking place across the University to ensure every student has the support, resources, and opportunities needed to succeed," said UVI President Dr. Safiya George. "Through our GRAND Momentum Strategic Plan, we have made strategic investments in academic advising, student engagement, data-informed decision-making, and personalized support services to strengthen student persistence, retention, graduation, and career readiness. This award reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff, and partners who are committed to creating a student-centered experience that empowers our students to thrive."

Dr. Pamela Moolenaar-Wirsiy, UVI's vice president for Student Success and Innovation, said the University's longstanding partnership with EAB has helped strengthen its student success initiatives by providing data-informed tools and best practices that enhance advising, student engagement, and institutional decision-making.

"Our partnership with EAB has enabled us to better understand and respond to our students' needs throughout their educational journey," said Dr. Moolenaar-Wirsiy. "By leveraging EAB's technology, research, and student success strategies, we are able to provide more personalized support, strengthen student persistence, and help ensure our students have every opportunity to achieve their academic and career goals."

EAB President of Student Success and Analytics Scott Schirmeier praised this year's honorees for their innovation and impact.

"EAB partner institutions continue to raise the bar for what student success should look like," Schirmeier said. "These award winners are combining innovation, data, and dedicated staff in ways that are making a measurable difference for students and creating models other institutions can learn from."

The University of the Virgin Islands joins a distinguished group of institutions and higher education leaders recognized through the 2026 CONNECTED Awards, including:

Return on Education Award: Heartland Community College

Visionary Leadership Award: Dawn Matthews, Ph.D., North Carolina Central University

Technology Pioneer Award: Ball State University

CONNECTEDness Award: North Shore Community College

Excellence in Technology Administration Award: Joally M. Canales, M.S.H.E., University of Houston–Clear Lake

Collaborative Citizen Award: PennWest University

Data Innovator Award: Coconino Community College

The awards will be presented during CONNECTED26, EAB's annual conference, October 26–28, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, where thousands of higher education leaders will gather to share best practices and innovations in student success.

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